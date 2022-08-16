IBB @ 81: Nigerians should be patient, pray to overcome current challenges

Former Military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has tasked Nigerians to be patient and pray in order to overcome the current security challenges bedevilling the country.

He stated this on Tuesday during an interactive session with journalists at his Uphill Mansion in Minna, Niger State capital, saying “the citizens must remain resolute to believe in the Unity of Nigeria.”

The former Nigerian leader also urged the media to always ignore those preaching disunity but to give priority to those making efforts to ensure peace and unity which can change the psyche of Nigerians.

IBB, however, expressed satisfaction over the role being played by the Nigerian media, urging for the change of the narrative for a better Nigeria and insisted on doing the right thing.

The elder statesman thereby applauded the media practitioners in the country for doing wonderfully well in their reportage, analysis of issues and support for sustainable democracy which must be improved upon by the government by carrying along the masses.

Speaking further IBB said: “I give thank to God Almighty for keeping me till today, I can only say Alhamdulillah.”

He enjoined the citizenry to emphasize on the lesson of patience and respect for every human being as well as having faith in God to shape his or her life, noting that with such attributes one would surely leave a happy life.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He charged Nigerians to be hopeful, determined, faithful and prayerful for an end to the current insecurity challenges facing the nation, adding that those behind it will soon realise the consequences and impact of their actions.

Governor Sani Bello salutes IBB @ 81

Meanwhile, Niger State Governor and Chairman of the North Central States Governors’ Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello, in a birthday message, described the celebrant as a true elder statesman and nationalist who sacrificed so much to ensure the unity and survival of Nigeria.

Governor Sani Bello said the role of the octogenarian has remained invaluable and relevant in nation-building.

He re-echoed the impact of policies and programmes of the celebrant during his regime as the military president in the country between 1985 and 1993 which are still very memorable to citizenry long after his active service.





“I celebrate you on this special day. The memories of your courage, invaluable service to the Nigerian Army in protecting the sovereignty of the country and your exemplary leadership qualities have indeed been helping and stimulating the younger generations for better service to the county.

“I pray that Allah continues to grant you good health and strength,” he said.

The governor also prays Allah to add more years to the celebrant so as to continue to provide wise counsel needed for the growth and development of the state in particular and the nation at large.