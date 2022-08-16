Madonna, James Cameron and Okoye celebrate birthdays today, August 16

American singer, Madonna; Canadian filmmaker, James Cameron and NFL player, Christian Emeka Okoye have their birthdays today, August 16. Here are the details:

1. James Cameron

James Francis Cameron (born August 16, 1954) is a Canadian filmmaker.

He is best known for making science fiction and epic films and gained recognition for directing The Terminator (1984).

He further gained immense success with the release of movies like Aliens (1986), The Abyss (1989), Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), and the action.

He is noted for directing Titanic (1997) and Avatar (2009), winning multiple awards

2. Godfrey Obaobona

Godfrey Itama Oboabona (born 16 August 1990) is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays for Georgian club FC Dinamo Batumi as a centre-back.

He has played for the Super Eagles 39 times, scoring 1 goal.

3. Mousa Sissoko

Moussa Sissoko (born 16 August 1989) is a French professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the French club Nantes and the French national team.

He has played for teams like Toulouse, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.

He has represented the French team 71 times, registering 2 goals.

4. Madonna





Madonna Louise Ciccone (born August 16, 1958) is an American singer, songwriter, and actress.

She is popularly referred to as the “Queen of Pop”, and she is noted for her continual reinvention and versatility in music production, songwriting, and visual presentation.

With sales of over 300 million records worldwide, Madonna is the best-selling female recording artist of all time.

Her movies include Four Rooms, Evita, The Next Best Thing, and Madame X.

5. Christian Emeka Okoye (born August 16, 1961) is a Nigerian-American former American football fullback for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1987 to 1992. Nicknamed the “Nigerian Nightmare”, he is known for his powerful running style and ability to break tackles.

He ended his NFL career due to multiple injuries.

He was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2000.

