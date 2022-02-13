Ibadan Ecclesiastical province honours Okubadejo

The Ibadan Ecclesiastical province of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) honoured and showered tributes on the Archbishop of Ibadan Province, Most Reverend Segun Okubadejo, who will retire from his office in May 26.

The bishops who attended the 39th Ibadan provincial council meeting hosted by Osun Anglican Diocese, at All Saint’ Cathedral, Balogun Agoro, Osogobo, Osun State, seized the event to celebrate Archbishop Okubadejo and his wife, Mrs Juliet.

The event was also a reflection of the numerous works of the cleric during his two-term tenure as the archbishop of the Ibadan Province, just as the meeting also featured a prayer session in his honour as he would step aside from active Church service in the church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion soon.

The meeting also featured presentations of gifts from the bishops and other delegates to Okubadejo.

The bishop of Ibadan Diocese, Most Reverend Joseph Akinfenwa, on behalf of the bishops, celebrated Okubadejo for his meritorious service and impact towards the growth of the church during his tenure as the chairman of the council and archbishop of Ibadan Ecclesiastical province.

In his remarks Okubadejo, appreciated the effort and support of the bishops and the entire province, adding that, “The meeting is my last with you all as the archbishop and chairman. I express my profound thanks and appreciation to the fathers and mothers of the church, the cleric, mother’s union, and guild of treasurers of Ibadan Ecclesiastical provincial council, for your unalloyed love, support, commitment and cooperation in the last nine years.”

“Our prayer is that corporately and individually, we shall be bountifully rewarded for our labours of love ion God’s vineyard,” he added.