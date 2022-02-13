God raising young leaders to rewrite Nigeria’s history —PFN President

President Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, has said God will raise young leaders to rewrite the history of Nigeria, while chiding corrupt leaders who divert public funds.

The founder and presiding bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries International made this known, on Thursday at the 12th Annual Thanksgiving of Independent Newspapers Limited (INL), tagged, “Lift Up Your Heads O Ye Gates”, held at its corporate headquarters, Wempco, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos.

Oke, who was represented by Archbishop Joseph Ojo of the Calvary Kingdom Church and National Chairman State Inauguration Committee of PFN, at the event organised by the INL Christian Fellowship, linked the selfishness of many Nigerian leaders to the present predicament of the nation.

The guest minister, however, asked Nigerians not to fret but to see through the eyes of faith and be patriotic, as God was at work and would cause them to surmount insecurity and other challenges.

On the 2023 general election, Oke called on the Nigerian electorate, particularly Christians not to be docile, but to be actively involved and choose wisely.

“There is hope; a change is coming I believe it with all my heart. Insecurity will be a thing of the past very soon. I am sure because God is at work we should lift our heads and see insecurity and see beyond bandits, Boko Haram. Some of us have the eyes of faith.

“When the servant of Elisha told him that we perish, he said ‘do not be afraid, those that be for us are more than those that be against us.’ So there are forces working in favour of this country more than the forces that we think are challenging us. I believe there is hope.

“Nigerians should not be selfish. They should be patriotic. We see selfishness in many of our leaders, and they want to amass wealth for their families forgetting that what they amass would dwindle after their demise. God is raising a crop of leaders that are patriotic. If our leaders are patriotic, definitely, changes will come,” Oke stated.

Continuing, he said: “The 2023 general election is in the hands of God because He rules in the affairs of men and gives to whomever He wills. God is in charge of this country. The politicians should look beyond their tenure and leave a legacy that others will emulate. I believe God will raise young people that have never been politicians and give them the spirit to rewrite the history of this country.

“Political leaders want to be recycling themselves. Voters should see beyond this class of persons and look for people that are patriotic. Patriotism is the word. If people are not patriotic they will always think only about themselves and their families. God’s words say ‘what shall it profit a man if he gains the whole world and lose his soul.

“In PFN, we have an arm tailored towards educating Christians to belong to a political party, get their permanent voters card and get ready for the election. When things are done the way it should be it is the voters who determine who their leaders should be and you cannot be, a voter without the voter’s card. We encourage you to be actively involved,” he enjoined.