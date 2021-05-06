IATA parleys UNWTO on destination tracker

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) have jointly announced a Destination Tracker in preparation for the restart of international travel.

The collaboration was as a result of both organisations joining efforts to boost confidence and accelerate recovery of the tourism sector when borders reopen.

The UNWTO-IATA Destination Tracker is a new free online tool for governments to provide information on COVID-19 requirements for travel and the measures in place at the destination.

The Destination Tracker will fulfil a key need by providing clarity on COVID-19 measures affecting tourism. The situation for travelers is complex with UNWTO data showing that one in three destinations remains closed to tourists. Moreover, restrictions and in-country measures are continuously being revised.

While governments can use the Destination Tracker to post COVID-19 travel information so that potential travellers will know what to expect at their destination, when fully populated with updated destination information, travel stakeholders including Destination Management Organisations (DMOs) and travel agencies, will be able to obtain the latest destination information, enabling travellers to make informed decisions when borders reopen and travel resumes.

The development of the Tracker framework is completed and up-to-date information on COVID-19 indicators and air travel regulations is available and systematically updated.

Destination information is being progressively uploaded, expanded and updated with official sources as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

Commenting, the UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said “UNWTO is pleased to reinforce its partnership with IATA, a UNWTO Affiliate Member, to provide this important tool.

Travellers and companies will be able to check requirements in place for air travel, as well as what measures will be in place at the visited destination.

“We trust this tool is also critical for governments to track existing travel restrictions and support the safe restart of our sector.”

For the IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh “It has been more than a year since the freedom to travel was lost as COVID-19 measures saw borders close. When governments have the confidence to re-open borders people will be eager to travel.

“And they will need accurate information to guide them. With the support of national tourism organisations, the UNWTO-IATA Destination Tracker will help travellers and travel companies obtain the latest information for travel planning.”

