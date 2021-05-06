Ethiopian Airlines to introduce cargo operations to Enugu airport

Ethiopian Airlines has concluded plans to resume international flight operations to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, (AIIA) Enugu once the Federal Government gives the go ahead for international flights into the airport.

This is just as the African carrier has announced plans to introduce cargo operation to the airport to cater for the needs of its South Eastern passengers this time around.

Dropping the hint was the Ethiopian Airline’s Traffic and Sales Manager, Senait Ataklet during a courtesy visit to the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji in his office at Abuja.

Ataklet while describing the Enugu route as an important one that the airline would not want to take for granted, added that Ethiopian Airlines would want to be the first to land in Akanu Ibiam International Airport when it is eventually re-opened for international flights operations.

The ET Manager during the visit urged for supports from the committee just as she pledged the readiness of the readiness of the airline to offer assistance to Federal Government in its resolve to set up another national carrier if given the opportunity owing to the robust experience and capabilities in airline management and aircraft maintenance it had garnered which the airline promised to put at the disposal of the proposed new national carrier.

While thanking the Ethiopian Airlines visiting team, Nnaji emphasised the duty of the legislature to include making appropriate legislation and properly oversight the industry for the benefits of the flying public and airlines.

He assured the team that his committee was determined to ensure that the industry is safe for flight operations through its oversight responsibility.

