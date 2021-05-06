FAAN praises Makinde over Ibadan airport upgrade

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has commended Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for the role played by his government in ensuring Ibadan Airport attained Category 6 status.

FAAN commended the Makinde led government for committing both human and material resources towards the attainment of the CAT 6 status and the recognition by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

This is just as the Ibadan Airport management has attributed the positivity to the exclusive achievement of the Makinde administration.

FAAN’s commendation according to a statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa was contained in a letter with Ref No FAAN/IB/AM/421C/VOLI dated April 29, 2021.

In the letter signed by the Ibadan Airport Manager, Aiyenuro Oghenetega E, FAAN appreciated Governor Makinde for his efforts, praying God to grant answers to his numerous concerns on the Ibadan Airport and the state in general.

The letter partly read “With a deep sense of gratitude, I humbly write to appreciate and congratulate Your Excellency on the recent attainment of the Category 6 status of the fire cover for the Ibadan Airport. Your administration is indeed tailored to be subservient to the yearnings and wellbeing of the people of the State and this can be adjudged through this laudable achievement.

“Oyo State has been part of the process of the attainment of the Cat 6 status vis-a vis recognition by NCAA from the inception. The management of FAAN is aware and appreciative of all the human and material resources the State has committed to ensure this feat is achieved in record time.

“I wish to state, therefore, that this feat may be pronounced as the exclusive achievement of this administration. I assure you sir that your name will remain indelible in the sands of time.”

