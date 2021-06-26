I work with security agencies —Gumi

SHEIKH Ahmad Gumi on Friday debunked reports of his purported invitation and arrest by the State Security Service (SSS). Sheikh Gumi said on his Facebook wall on Friday that since the news of his purported arrest spread, he had been receiving phone calls from all over the world.

The cleric said: “I have been receiving calls nonstop from all over the globe asking whether I was interrogated or detained by the DSS. Let it be made clear: nothing like that happened.

“I have a good working relationship with all the security outfits and I didn’t meet any bandit in the forests we visited without the presence of the security men, state officials, representatives of traditional rulers and Fulani Ardos.

“And I will continue to have discussions and interactions directly or through representatives with all these institutions.

“So, people should rest assured that there is no conflict of any sort and we will continue to cooperate to see that peace prevails in our dear nation.”

SSS spokesman, Peter Afunnaya, had earlier been quoted by a national newspaper as saying that “it is not out of place for the Service to invite any person of interest.”