Unite to deliver Anambra from  Obiano, APGA, Abiodun charges APC aspirants 

Ogun State governor, Chief Dapo Abiodun, has urged all the 14 governorship aspirants contesting the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election to look beyond the outcome of the exercise and unite as one family for the sake of delivering Anambra State from the arms of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), led by Governor Willie Obiano.

Governor Abiodun arrived in Anambra State at about 11:05 pm on Friday, ahead of the APC primary election, slated to take place on Saturday, June 26, 2021 (that’s today).

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the governor is the chairman of the Primary Electoral Panel while Senator John Owan Enoh, serves as secretary of the panel and others.

Speaking to journalists shortly after a meeting with the aspirants that lasted for six hours at Leisure Hotel Awka, he promised to conduct free, fair and transparent election.

He appealed to all registered supporters to vote for a vibrant candidate that can be enabled to remove the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) led government in the state come the November 6, 2021 governorship election.

He thanked the party governorship aspirants for their orderliness during their delegates consultation.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, while welcoming the panel, assured that the process under his leadership in the state will assist the panel for a free, fair and transparent process.

Nigerian Tribune also gathered that the election will take place in all the 326 wards in the state with the use of Option A4. About 14 aspirants are expected to participate in the contest.

Some of the aspirants that spoke during the preparatory meeting including Chief George Moghalu, Reverend Godwin Okonkwo and Chief Paul Orajiaka and Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, appeal to the panel to carry out a transparent exercise as he (Abiodun), has promised.

Leaders of the party present during the brief meeting include; Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, Senator Ken Nnamani among other supporters.