I will rebuild Nigeria ―​​ Peter Obi

BUSINESS activities as well as vehicular movements were halted to a standstill yesterday in Benin City, Edo State, following the mammoth crowd that thronged the various streets of the city to welcome the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

Addressing party supporters at the Baptist Convention Ground, along TV Road, Benin City, venue of Labour Party’s Presidential rally, the Presidential hopeful promised to rebuild the country if elected.

While assuring the people, particularly youths and women of his commitment towards securing the nation for the overall interest of the people, Obi further assured that if elected president of Nigeria, the people will no longer go to bed hungry.

“We will stop people from looting the nation’s treasury.

“Is about you (referring to the youths), with you, we will take back this country.

“Labour Party will stop nepotism, that is my commitment”, stated Obi

Meanwhile, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Friday, told the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, that his reputations preceded him.

The Monarch made the remark when he received the LP presidential candidate, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti, in his palace in Benin City.

Peter Obi, who got barrage of questions from the monarch who needed some clarifications from him, said he read that a parcel of land was given to him and he turned the offer down and that he should confirm if that information was true.

Ewuare II, further hinted him that there are a lot of temptations in office and asked if he could resist them and remain clean?

The monarch further said that there has been a lot of arguments about his popularity.

He said some said he is only popular on the social media while some said otherwise adding that he has tried to find out from both the old and the young and that what he has seen is quite amazing.

The monarch maintained that the Benin throne, right from the time immemorial, has remained apolitical as he is the father to all, blesses and advises all who seek for political position and the other.

He said the throne is interested in the one who has the interest of Nigerians at heart, one who can make life meaningful for all.





Responding to the monarch’s questions, the Presidential candidate of the LP said it was true that he actually returned the land given to him.

On the question of resisting temptations that are associated with office, he said he and his running mate would do all in their powers to resist and fight corruption in the country.

Earlier, Obi who said he was in his palace with his team to seek for his blessings as he embarks on his campaign, said the forthcoming election should not be based on religion and ethnic sentiments but on competency and one who can deliver to Nigerians the dividends of democracy.

Obi assured that if elected, his government will leverage on the country’s population and vast lands to boost the nation’s Gross Domestic Product and make life better for Nigerians.

