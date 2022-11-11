Burna Boy acquires Lamborghini, Maybach, awaits custom Bugatti

In preparation for the upcoming December festival period, Grammy Award-winning Nigerian artist, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known professionally as Burna Boy has acquired two new luxury cars, namely a Lamborghini and a Maybach while also awaiting the finishing touches on his custom Bugatti.

The ‘Last Last’ crooner announced the acquisition of the new luxury cars today, Friday, via his Instagram stories.

Sharing pictures and videos of the expensive cars, the singer disclosed that his new Lamborghini cost a million dollars. He, however, did not state the amount the Maybach was purchased.

According to him, the luxury cars were purchased in preparation for the December festive period which is fast approaching.

He wrote, “My Million dollar SVJ. In preparation for the fast-approaching ONWA DEZEMBA.

“Got this too, because everyone needs a Maybach.” He captioned the picture of his new Maybach.”

In another Instastory, the ‘Odogwu’ as he is fondly called by his supporters tagged a luxury car dealer, @ deejay_m_zi and asked how long it would take to finish his custom Bugatti.

“@ deejay_m_zi How long till they finish building my custom Bugatti?”

Responding to Burna Boy, the car dealer took to his Instagram story to assure the singer that the finishing of the custom car will be done in no distant time.

Reposting the screenshot of Burnaboy’s post, he wrote, “Soon my bro @Burnaboygram”