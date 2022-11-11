Wizkid releases new album, More Love, Less Ego

By Adam Mosadioluwa

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has finally released his highly anticipated fifth studio album, titled ‘More Love, Less Ego.’

The album release date was earlier scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022 but was moved to November 11, 2022  following the tragic death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, a son of his colleague, Davido.

The 13-track album features guest appearances from both Nigerian and foreign artists such as Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shensee, Naira Marley, Skepta, and Don Toliver Frames.

More Love, Less Ego is Wizkid’s 5th studio album. The Afrobeat sensation had earlier released 4 albums namely Superstar(2011), Starboy (2014), Sound from the other side (2017), and Made in Lagos (2020).

Confirming the album release, Wizkid took to Instagram in the early hours of Friday to post screenshots of the album and captioned “MoreLoveLessEgo out Worldwide!!”

The new album, which runs for approximately 40 minutes, is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay and other music streaming platforms.

Below is the official track list of the More Love, Less Ego album.

  • Money and Love 
  • Balance
  • Bad to me
  • 2 Sugar FT Ayra Starr
  • Everyday 
  • Slip and Slide FT Skilbeng & Shenseea
  • Deep


  • Flower Pads
  • Wow FT Skepta & Naira Marley
  • Pressure
  • Plenty Loving
  • Special FT Don Toliver
  • Frames ( Who’s gonna know)

 

 

