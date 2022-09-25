I will not relent in mobilising for Obi ― Edo PDP Reps aspirant

An aspirant for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives ticket in the party’s last primary in Edo State, Mr Anslem Ijebor has said he will not relent in mobilising and sensitising people to galvanize vote for the Labour Party (LP)’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Mr Obi is one of the front runners for the country’s topmost position in the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Ijebor told newsmen on Sunday in Lafia that his personal ambition was secondary to Nigeria’s collective interests, adding that when Obi emerged as a presidential candidate, he felt, “this is the right person to lead the country on the path of development and growth.”

He said he immediately made up his mind to join other like-minds in working for the emergence of Obi as the president of Nigeria in 2023.

He said even though he is still a card-carrying member of the main opposition party, “political party affiliation shouldn’t stand in the way of our country’s progress”, adding that among the presidential candidates vying for the number one position, Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso had a track record of performance as governors in Anambra and Kano states.

Kwankwaso is the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Ijebor however said out of the two, Obi is the best candidate to lead the country at this material time going by his knowledge of the economy.

He also explained that the LP’s candidate will fight corruption, check nepotism and end the rising insecurity.

He said, “2023 general elections should not be anchored on party affiliation, but on the capacity and capability of a candidate that would strengthen the damaged economy, have the interest of the country at heart.

“As a grassroots mobilizer, a politician of repute, I will not relent in mobilising and sensitising the people through different conventional, mainstream and other sources to galvanize vote for Obi, a tested and trusted candidate who has developed his state when he was governor of Anambra state.

“What the nation needed at this time of economic crisis, insecurity, corruption is an energetic president who will be able to address the prevailing security challenges, near economic collapse and political stability and see the country competing with other countries of the world.”

