Lagos Arewa community backs Tinubu’s presidential bid

Members of the Arewa Community within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, have made known their resolve to support Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bid, to record an overwhelming victory in the 2023 presidential election.

The Chairman of the body, Saadu Yusuf Dandare, who is also the Chairman of Arewa Community APC South-West, gave the assurance on Sunday, in Lagos, where he noted that Tinubu’s victory as president is critical to them.

He said: “Asiwajus election is critical to us. It is his turn to be president of Nigeria come 2023, therefore all hands must be on deck because it is payback time, hence Asiwaju needs a total and overwhelming victory in 2023 Insha-Allah.”

Dandare, however, flay the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure, Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi on what he termed “self imposition by grabbing power through the back door.”

According to him, “If you may recall we have written several letters challenging his claim and usurpation as Arewa Chairman. It will interest you to know that our people are not happy with his activities and self-imposition by grabbing power through the back door and apparently making our people stop going out to vote.

“Due to his envious character and thirst for power he has been parading himself as Arewa chairman illegally, telling all sorts of lies in the corridors of power and to our party leaders.

“No election ever took place, where he emerged as chairman. Anytime we planned to organise an election, Ahmed will go and meet the state chairman and sabotage the process in order not to hold because he knew that he is unpopular.”

The chairman stressed that the Arewa Community in Lagos has been contributing largely to the APC since the era of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) till date, in which all the major markets controlled by the Arewa people usually contribute funds to organise major rallies for all past governors.

“Ironically, for the past 21 years that Ahmed has been holding public office, he has never done any empowerment, nor scholarship to our students. The Arewa Community are fed up with recycling only one man representing us for over 21 years.

