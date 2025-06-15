I will ensure 2face’s light never dims, Natasha vows

Unfazed by the growing criticism among fans and critics, 2Baba’s new lover, Natasha Osawaru, has vowed to keep the singer’s legacy alive.

The Edo lawmaker and fiancée of 2Baba declared her unwavering commitment to supporting his musical career and ensuring that his light never fades.

In a video making the rounds online, Natasha stated her intention to stand solidly behind the legendary singer, whom she described as a deeply intelligent and inspiring figure.

She credited him with providing the emotional and mental boost she needed in her own career.

“He is so intelligent. Having him around gives me the push,” she said. “I’m excited to see what he has to offer the world again. I’m excited for the rebirth of Innocent Ujah Idibia, a.k.a 2Baba. Bet me — I’ll do everything in my power to make sure that light never dims.”

The show of devotion comes weeks after 2Baba publicly celebrated Natasha for her recent recognition at the Human Resources Awards. In a heartfelt message, he referred to her as a “beautiful lawmaker” and affirmed that he stood firmly by her side.

The couple has since continued to share affectionate moments online, with Natasha recently posting a photo of them in matching black outfits, calling the Afrobeats star “her forever.”

Meanwhile, 2Baba has addressed the controversy surrounding his relationship with Natasha, especially amid lingering public sympathy for his ex-wife, Annie Idibia.

He confirmed that his relationship with Annie was officially over and called out critics for judging his decision to choose happiness and peace.

According to him, Natasha is not just his partner, but a woman of “dignity, value, beauty, and intelligence” who deserves to be treated with respect.