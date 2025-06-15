PFN president encourages Christians to observe Global Day of Gospel Outreach with evangelism

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has urged Christians across the country to commemorate the Global Day of Gospel Outreach by engaging in widespread evangelism.

Bishop Wale Oke, who also serves as the President of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, emphasized the crucial role of evangelism in spreading salvation, peace, and divine love in an increasingly troubled world.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed in Ibadan, Sunday Tribune, June 14, 2025, the PFN leader described evangelism as a divine mandate and a vital way for individuals to spread the good news of salvation and eternal damnation.

“Beloved, life gives thanks to God for your life, your salvation, and for the word of the Lord that comes to you day by day. May the name of the Lord be glorified in your life as you share the statement of Jesus, the supreme evangelist,” the bishop urged.

He stated, “Today, we have another glorious opportunity to declare the gospel of Christ to people in our communities and across the globe. It is an awesome privilege and a great honour of God to save people from eternal condemnation.”

He encouraged believers to carry out the message of Christ, guided by the Holy Spirit, and to motivate one another to proclaim the good news as Jesus commanded in Acts 1:8.

The said, “Our Lord Jesus said, you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you. And you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.”

