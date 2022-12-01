I will conquer the ocean in Bayelsa as I did in Lagos ― Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Thursday promised to build primary and secondary drainage canals that would protect Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State from flood if he is voted into office as president of Nigeria.

Tinubu stated this in Yenagoa during the Bayelsa State APC Presidential Campaign Council rally at the Ox-Bow Lake Pavilion, Swali, Yenagoa.

He said if elected, he would proffer permanent solutions to issues of flooding across Bayelsa, just the way he did in Lagos, as well as reclaimed lands the Atlantic Ocean have washed away in all coastal communities of the state.

Speaking further he said “today I bring great news to Bayelsa, and that news is that hope and salvation is here, prosperity is here, that employment is back, that happiness is here, that high prices of good are gone. No matter how much they try to frustrate this news, we will bring it to you.

“Where we are is Bayelsa, one of the most blessed with mineral resources in this country. The wealth that would have prevented you from dying in flood. But the poverty developing party could not help you. They collect your money and tell you lies. They lie to you too much.

“It is about time you sweep them away because they keep making promises to you and cannot fulfil them. Where is the road Initiated by Yakubu Gowan? Where is the East-West road? Where is the opportunity for broadband? Where is their head? Where are their brains?

“I promise you that I will build thousands of experts of employment. I promise you a technical hub that will give you job opportunities. I promise you that your houses, your father’s house, your mother’s house, your dear parents will no longer be watched away by the flood.

“Take your broom, take your PVC let’s chase them away. Let them go along with this flood. If you hear of their lies; you will know that these termites, cockroaches and rats are not willing to leave you with leftovers. I promised to conquer the Atlantic Ocean in Bayelsa just as I did in Lagos many years ago.”

Also speaking, the coordinator of the APC Campaign Council in the state and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said that Bayelsa remains an APC-controlled state in spite of the fact that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stole the mandate of Chief David Lyon through the court in 2020.

He said “you can see that even after they stole the mandate from us, they don’t even know what to do with it. Look at the state of the State. Today I am not here to talk about Bayelsa, I am here to talk about Bola Tinubu. He has a track record nobody can beat.

“I am very sure that Tinubu is the next President of Nigeria because both Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar are no match to our candidate, going by their track records. Take it from me, Tinubu is the only candidate that has the capacity to expand our economy to accommodate the children we give birth to every day.”

