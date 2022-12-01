Osun chieftaincy review committee commences sitting, calls for memorandum

The Osun State Chieftaincy Affairs Review Committee constituted by Executive Order 6 of the Executive Governor of Osun State on Thursday commenced sitting with an appeal for submission of a memorandum on all affected royal families of chiefs and Obas appointed and installed from 17th July, 2022 to 27th November, 2022 in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available in Osogbo by Hon. Teslim Igbalaye Secretary to the State Government.

According to him, the memorandum must be 15 copies duly signed and directed to the Chairman of the Committee, Reverend Bunmi Jenyo and submitted to the Administrative Secretary, I.T. Tewogbade at the address below:

“C/O A. A Mustapha & Co

No 24 Ololunsogo, Dada Estate

Along Iwo -Osogbo road

Osogbo, Osun State

+2348033799371.”

