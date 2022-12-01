New law will eradicate gender-based violence in Ondo – Akeredolu’s wife

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has stated that the passing of the law and the institution of an agency, State Board of Agency Against Gender-Based Violence will help to eliminate violence in private and public life and prohibit all forms of violence against persons

Mrs Akeredolu who started a press conference on the 2022 16-day of activism against gender-based violence with the theme “Unite! Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls” held in Akure, Ondo state capital, said the new law enacted by the state government will help to address and eradicate cases of sexual and gender abuse, violence, and exploitation suffered by girls and women

According to the Ondo first lady, Gender-Based Violence is one of the worst crimes against women across the country and stressed the need for sensitisation of womenfolk to protect them, their health and the rights of women and girls.

She frowned over the culture of silence by victims, noting that this has posed a serious challenge to the fight against gender-based in the state and country and said more emphasis must be placed on more awareness to curtail the menace.

“There is so much violence against women ranging from physical to emotional violence. But policy formulation can go a long way to reduce and we have to be deliberate and intentional about it.

“The most recent estimates showed that, on average, a woman or girl is killed by someone in her own family every 11 minutes. It is alarming and frightening.

“This is one of the reasons why we must encourage to participate in politics and vote women to places of authority. Let’s groom women to represent us and will speak for us, we need action.

“When a young girl is violated, it could be very painful to parents. Let us groom our girls and our daughter for them to be aware of the issues and how to prevent such from happening to them. Crimes against women and girls are the worst crime that anyone can commit.

“We have to be deliberate in the fight against gender-based violence. That is why you have to vote for women in offices in order to represent the interest of women and girls. Groom your women to represent you at the state assemblies.

“The beauty of Ondo State is that there is an agency that everyone can work with. The agency has gone far to sensitise all the stakeholders involved.

“One of the ways of combating this menace is a provision of shelter. What most women do is that they endure and pretend that all is well. So for those that have the courage to leave, we should be able to accommodate them.

“Some of the underline factors of gender-based violence should be looked into. How do we raise our boys? Let’s start to see our daughter as worthy. Your daughters are more worthy than being married

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the state governor on Gender, Mrs Olamide Falana, called on stakeholders to create more awareness to curb Gender-Based Violence (GBV), especially in rural communities.

Falana noted that most cases of violence against women are unreported, stressing the need for all stakeholders to come together to stem down the tides and be proactive for safe lives and said “we must all be a voice against Gender-Based violence to have a safe society





The Executive Secretary of the Ondo State Board of Agency Against Gender-Based Violence (OSAA-GBV) Barrister Bolanle Afolabi, said there is a persistent violation against women across the globe.

Afolabi noted that not only the survivors are affected but their families and called for stakeholders’ support to end Gender-Based Violence in every community.

