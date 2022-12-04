I want to achieve everything with music —DJ Pymix

Born 2 Rule’s lead DJ, Dj Pymix is set to set new standards in his industry with his unique talent. DJ Pymix, wo has been in the entertainment industry for 12 years, is known for his dancing, drumming, producing, writing, and disc jockeying skills and has performed with Nigerian music legend, King Sunny Ade and other notable Hip Hop artistes by demonstrating his knowledge and skills in traditional storytelling with drumming.

Speaking with R, he said that his unique talents infused with his Deejaying had earned him popular status on the entertainment scene.

“My unique way of telling stories with electronic drums when I am deejaying is a way of showing that I am ready to take on the world. I am ready to dominate the industry with my talent. This unique blend is presented in authentic traditional fashion with the care and craft that leaves a sense of pride in Yoruba culture. This is signature style of bringing tradition to the millennials and Gen Z generation. I will keep working till I achieve my goal”, he said.

He has written and produced several songs through the B2R entertainment company among which are his latest ‘Moniky’ featuring Jay Dennis.

“DJs are no longer limited to just playing peoples music. We are now making music and standing side by side with the best musical acts and winning musical awards. We are multi-talented too and we are finding new ways to express ourselves now. I am set to drop new songs soon”, DJ Pymix said.

