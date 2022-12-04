I love how my music career has evolved -Tolibian

From making waves as a comedian to releasing chart-topping music hits, Abubakar Abdul Mutilib Ottan, otherwise known as Tolibian continues to make his name known in the music industry and beyond as a singer who understands music and how to make his time count.

Tolibian who has been described as one of the most promising Nigerian artistes of the year said he has had a good year and hopes to end it on a high note with constant music engagements within and outside Lagos, adding that he wants to keep making his fans proud for their trust over the years.

It is not common in the entertainment industry to switch from creating contents to making music, but Tolibian believes his commitment and dedication to his craft has helped him to change the narrative that many people hitherto believed was not possible.

His last single, Journey took his music to new heights but the singer believes he has only just begun as he hopes to conquer more grounds in the coming year.

Tolibian has wormed his way into the hearts of many music lovers within the space of three years even as he continues to rise with his music and comedy career.

Reaching new heights and staying relevant has now become his main goal and he hinted that he has what it takes to stay on top of his game for many years, pointing out that his talent will continue to pave way for him.

The fast-rising star is grad¬ually becoming a voice in the music space with his unique blend of Afrobeat, acapella, apala and others.





Having gained fame through comedic skits and features in comedy series, ‘Lawyer Kunle Talent Hunt’ produced by Instagram in¬fluencer, Cute Abiola, he earned his spot as a signee on the record label, TCA En¬tertainment.