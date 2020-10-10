I need a son

I am a 35- year old married woman. Even though I have been itching to have a son, all I have been having are girls. Now my husband is threatening to take another wife if I don’t give him a son. Kindly let me know how I can have at least one son in order to satisfy my husband.

Grace (by SMS)

It has been confirmed that the sex of a baby is determined by a man through the type of chromosomes he deposits into a woman. It is therefore important for your husband to know this. In addition, it has also been established that couples have a 50/50 chance of conceiving a boy or a girl when they have sex. Although there are many natural and scientific sex-determination techniques in the market, none of them is fool-proof.

