I make use of traditional rulers, stakeholders to deal with insecurity ― Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has said that his administration has successfully dealt a heavy blow to insecurity, through the making use of the traditional rulers and all critical stakeholders in the state.

Bello stated this while declaring open a meeting of the Progressive Governors Forum Media and Communications Programmes Steering Committee with Commissioners For Information of APC States, currently holding in Lokoja.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, disclosed that his determination to eradicate all forms of criminalities in the state informed the national and numerous international awards won by the Governor on security, with the recent awards Presented by President Mohammadu Buhari at the Villa an indication that the efforts on security are paying off.

“Upon assumption of office, education and health topped the thematic areas of this administration. We are happy to inform you about the establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology Osara, achieved even in a depressed economy, is one that underscores our priority in education”.

The Governor further maintained that his administration did not allow the negative impact of COVID-19 to weigh the State down, disclosing that the State now has seven world-class health facilities spread across the State.

Gov. Bello particularly mentioned the Okene reference Hospital, as one of the best Hospitals in Northern Nigeria today, adding that the remodeling of the Specialists Hospital in Lokoja, is a justification that the present administration is living its name in repositioning the health sector.

Gov. Bello also said on assumption, he promised to serve in a manner that would break class, religious, and ethnic barriers, while expressing happiness that the people of Kogi State now see themselves as one people united by one purpose.

Similarly, the Governor said he promised to use all of Kogi's resources for the good of the people, adding that the State, irrespective of class, the people now places the interest of the state first before ethnic, tribal, ethnic, and class differences.

Over the years, Gov. Bello equally noted that the administration was masculine, shut out people living with disabilities in governance, but expressed satisfaction that today, the State now boasts of having the most youthful official by average age in governance.

“Kogi women have also through appointments in this administration, enjoyed and surpassed the 35% women affirmative action in appointment, now heading to 40%. Women now have a voice in the 21 LGA with the appointments of Vice-Chairpersons and Council Leaders at the Grassroots level of administration”.

Gov. Bello explained that with the signing of the disability bill into law and the establishment of the disability Commission, people with disabilities are now made to run their commission, an inclusive representation, achieved by his administration, with people described as disabled now at the helms of affairs

Gov. Bello urged the Participants to take a critical look into the two prototype bills before them; a bill for social media crimes Law 2022, and Livestock Management Agency for the purpose of Animal Identification, traceability, registration, and for other related matters thereto law, pointing out that the bills if in place have the propensity to create peace and peaceful coexistence amongst the citizens of the country.

In his remarks, Folorunsho Aluko, Director of Planning and Strategy, PGF, Communications Programmes Steering Committee with Commissioners For Information of APC, said the PGF is currently being repositioned and re-envisioned by developing a new organizational vision to capture the objectives of setting the Secretariat up and repositioning Progressive Governors as what they should be.





He lauded the giant steps of the State Governor in infrastructure development and described the achievements of Gov Bello in all the sectors as unprecedented

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo said the meeting would discuss the implementation of the legacy documentation and preservation program, aimed at preserving the legacies of the Progressive Governors.

