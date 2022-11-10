Osogbo chiefs, village heads, indigenes stage protest over alleged move to depose Ataoja

Some indigenes, including the 65 Baales and 66 Chiefs administering all territories of Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Thursday converged at the residence of their Chairman, Alhaji Jimoh Ibrahim to protest against alleged plan to depose the Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Abidemi Oyetunji Olanipekun Larooye II.

The leaders who were surrounded by indigenes numbering hundreds, described the move as unrealistic, affirming that the attempt by the Osun State Government to take the approach is against the backdrop of the existing case instituted by the members of Oluwin Ajibilu/Oyekomi family of Oyekomi’s Compound, Osogbo.

They, however, marched around the town to register their grievances against the move with placards with different banners and inscriptions that read: ” Any attempt to remove the monarch, would cause dis-integration in the town”, ” The present Ataoja is our king and we don’t want anybody to cause mayhem in the town”, ” We are solidly behind the monarch and we will not hesitate to resist every attempt to get him deposed” among other messages.

According to the protesters, the institution of Ataoja of Osogbo land is the custodian of traditional heritage and any attempt to illegally remove the occupant of the exalted office is an affront to our traditional inheritance which shall be resisted legally.

Speaking through the Chairman of the district heads, Alhaji Ibrahim, they pointed out that the case instituted is in Suit No: HOS/115/2022: PRINCE SAKARIYAU ALABI ADEBIYI & 2 ORS VS HRM OBA JIMOH OLANIPEKUN (ATAOJA OF OSOGBO) with 3rd, 4th and 5th Defendants represent the Osun State Government is still pending at the High Court of Justice, Osogbo.

In his speech entitled: ‘The clandestine approach to depose Ataoja Of Osogbo land by the Osun state government’, the Chairman maintained that the current attempt being made by the State Government is capable of disrupting the existing peace in Osogbo and Osun State in general.

According to him, “It is equally an attempt to usurp the power and function of the Judiciary to adjudicate on the matter currently pending in the Court of Law and it is highly prejudicial to and contemptuous of the process of the Honourable Court of Osun State.”

”It is to be noted that we cannot accept this unlawful attempt which will portray Osun State Government as highly insensitive and blind to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Osun State.”

“The people of Osogbo will not allow this to happen and they are ready to resist this insult and blatant conspiracy to cause disunity, chaos, violence, and disharmony among the good people of Osogbo and Osun State generally”.

“The good people of Osogbo are peace-loving and they cannot allow anything that is capable of destroying the existing peace being enjoyed in Osogbo and its environment. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!,” he stressed.

Also addressing the mammoth crowd, Chief Ajadi Adekilekun Badmos, the Asipa of Osogbo land said a letter had been sent to the governor on the matter and that, the governor had called him to debunk the plan.

He stated that Governor does not have a plan and appealed to the protesters not to allow hijackers to make use of the protest to destabilize the peace of the town.

Also, the Ajagunna of Osogbo land, Chief Gabriel Oparanti warned against deposition saying the development would definitely cause mayhem and throw the town into serious calamity.

Meanwhile, there were apprehensions and tension in all the nooks and crannies of the town as residents are now in perpetual fear of what could happen at the end of the day.





The protest which led to the disturbance of vehicular movements, also paralyzed business activities in some places in the town while heavy traffic jams were recorded during the period.

However, the Governor has advised Osogbo Action Committee not to incite the people against him by spreading the falsehood that the government intends to dethrone the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji.

Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Oyetola, said in a statement that the letter to the governor asking him to stay active on a non-existent process is not only mischievous but also a wicked one deliberately designed to pitch the people against the governor and his government by agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), masquerading as community leaders.

“The author of the letter, Chief Ajadi Badmus, has unfettered access to Mr. Governor. If indeed he has the best of intentions, he ought to have found out from the governor before making his spurious claims.

“Recall that Chief Badmus had also authored a similar letter shortly before the July 16 governorship election wherein he claimed that the government had relocated the Airforce Base from Osogbo to Iragbiji. The wicked lie became the major weapon the PDP agents deployed to canvass for votes in Osogbo and its environs.

“Ordinarily, the Ataoja is directly under the supervision of the Osogbo Local Government. Therefore, the governor has no business per se with his office. Besides, the Governor has no issues with Ataoja.

“To this end, I appeal to leaders of thought and clerics in Osogbo to endeavor to find out the truth, know the truth and act based on the truth.

“I also urge the people to disregard the content of this fallacious letter as it does not fit the gentleman’s personality of a governor Osun people and the nation know too well,” Omipidan said.

