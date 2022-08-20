I feel giddy all the time

My problem with giddiness started about 6 months ago. Any time I get up from a sitting position, the whole room will be swinging over my head. I have tried all kinds of traditional and modern medicines to no avail. Please help me.

Lydia (by SMS)

Giddiness, usually known in medical parlance as Tinnitus is caused by factors many of which are still unknown. Experts believe that abnormal activity in the part of the brain that processes sound may be responsible for tinnitus. The condition is a symptom of more than 75% of all disorders that affect our ears. Some of the factors range from Aging, Exposure to loud noises or explosions, drugs that damage the ears as well as ear diseases that can affect balance and hearing. In view of the fact that Tinnitus isn’t a condition or disease but a symptom of other conditions, I will advise that you seek a proper medical attention for your case.

