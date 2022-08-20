My husband is responsible but no longer appeals to me —Wife

A Lagos-based man, Isma’il Alfa has dragged his estranged wife, Maryam Adam, to a Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking custody of their six-year-old son.

Isma’il, through his counsel, A. J. Liman, said that his wife left their matrimonial home with his child for three years, and had tried to bring them back, but to no avail.

Liman said that his client had gone to work and settle in Lagos, a development which now compelled him to seek custody of their son so that he could take proper care of him.

The defendant, Maryam, who lives within Kaduna metropolis, through her counsel, Yunus Jundullah, said that the issue of custody only comes when there is no marriage between the two people.

He stated that the complainant should wait for the court’s judgment, with regards to the issue of divorce being sought by the defendant.

The judge, Rilwanu Kyaudai, after listening to both parties, adjourned the case till August 23 for continuation.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the defendant had, on the same day, approached the court for divorce, saying she no longer loved her husband.

“He has kept to all his responsibilities as a man, but I don’t love him anymore, and I don’t want to disobey God by staying in the union.

“I am willing to pay back his bride price,” she said.

