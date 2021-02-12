I didn’t partake in ZLP meeting, my loyalty is with Makinde ― Oyo Commissioner

Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, on Friday, described a report doing the round that he was part of the meeting with Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan as a contrived falsehood packaged by some enemies of progress in the state.

The commissioner, who spoke at a press conference at the Press Centre, Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, said that the fake news needed to be debunked in its entirety.

According to him, he never at any point took part in the meeting called by the ZLP and APC, adding that his loyalty remains with Governor Seyi Makinde.

The commissioner said that he was at Kings FM, domiciled in Premier Hotel, to grant an interview, adding that it was just a mere coincidence that chieftains of the opposition parties were at the Premier Hotel as he was leaving the studio.

He stated that as soon as he finished the interview, he hopped into his car and left for the Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

He also insisted that he was heavily preoccupied with the assignment at hand and will never join any group to work against the interest of Governor Seyi Makinde.

He said: “I am here this afternoon to debunk a story credited to some online media platforms that I, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, the Honorable Commissioner for Information Culture and Tourism, was part of the meeting of the Zenith Labour Party, held at the Premier Hotel, Ibadan.

“I have never been in ZLP. Also, I was never an Accord party member, which metamorphosed into ZLP. So, how could I now go there to join them in their meeting? When I saw them, their leader, Barrister Sarafadeen Alli, I just waved to greet him and I left.”

Continuing, Olatunbosun challenged the unscrupulous elements to present pictures, video evidence of those who attended the meeting including his contribution so as to verify whether or not he was present.

Olatunbosun stated: “If truly it happened the way they have claimed, they should have pictures of those that attended the meeting, they would do the public a lot of good by releasing the pictures or videos and my contribution at the meeting.”

“I went to Kings FM in the morning, a station domiciled in the Premier Hotel. Immediately I saw them, I rushed out and entered my car. In fact, I foresaw what happened now that they could use it against me because everybody is interested in calling Wasiu to his side. As far as I am concerned, I don’t have any history with the ZLP.

“So, I remain a supporter of Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration and I am working day and night to ensure that he succeeds. I can never be a party to groups working against his interest. What matters to me is Governor Makinde’s success and I believe that the governor is the best person we can have around now and he will be there, by the grace of God, till 2027.

“I stand by what I am saying now that I don’t have anything to do with ZLP and I don’t want to have anything to do anything with the party. My leader is Senator Monsurat Sunmonu and once She is not there, I can definitely not be there. We are resolutely committed to making sure that Governor Makinde succeeds. So, any actions or any moves from any quarters against Makinde, count me out. But any moves to make the governor succeed, I am ready to make sacrifices on that.”

