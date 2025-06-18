Sokoto govt restates commitment to peace, security

The Sokoto State Government has restated its commitment to peace and security, expressing openness to dialogue with armed groups willing to lay down their weapons and reintegrate into society.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Ahmed Aliyu, Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd), the government emphasised the value of dialogue over prolonged conflict, stressing that many historical crises were resolved not by force alone, but through meaningful engagement.

“We wholeheartedly welcome any initiative that promotes peace and stability in our region,.

“History teaches us that lasting peace often comes through negotiation. Sokoto is ready to talk with those who genuinely wish to surrender and live peacefully” the statement read.

The government also expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the nation’s security chiefs, and all frontline operatives for their relentless efforts in securing lives and property.

“Their sacrifices are deeply appreciated. May Almighty Allah bless the souls of our fallen heroes and grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss,” it added.

Reacting to the Federal Government’s plan to deploy Forest Guards across the country, the Sokoto State Government voiced its support for the initiative but called for a careful and transparent recruitment process rooted in integrity and community trust.

It advised that any Forest Guards deployed to the state must operate under the direct supervision of established security agencies to ensure accountability and prevent abuse of power.

“Community trust is key. There must be effective communication between these operatives and the people they are meant to serve. Only then can the initiative succeed,” the statement emphasized.

Reaffirming its dedication to lasting peace, the state government pledged to support all genuine efforts to restore order and protect citizens across Sokoto.

“We remain committed to safeguarding the lives and property of our people. No effort will be spared in achieving peace and security in every part of the state,” the statement concluded.

This position underscores the administration’s balanced approach, combining security operations with dialogue, community engagement, and long-term peacebuilding strategies.

