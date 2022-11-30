I am running for re-election based on records of achievements, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday said he is running for re-election in office in the forthcoming 2023 gubernatorial election based on his records of achievements since 2019 when he was sworn in.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known while speaking at the unveiling of the Brand Campaign: “A Greater Lagos Rising,” heralding the start of the 2023 official re-election campaign of his joint ticket with the deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

The event which took place in Ikeja saw in attendance the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Lagos State chapter, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; Director General of the Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organization, Sen. Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon; Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Sam Egube; APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Hon. Seye Oladejo, among others.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, who represented the governor at the event, said with the theme, Governor Sanwo-Olu hoped to uplift the already established development in the state.

Omotoso, who noted that the event is part of the plan to immerse the media and indeed Lagosians into the unique narrative that would run through the campaign from start to when victory would be secured, come March 2023, asserted that Sanwo-Olu displayed bravery and courageous leadership in adversity, during COVID-19 pandemic as he assumed the role of the Incident Commander.

According to him, Lagos indeed became a global example for the medical world on how to fight the pandemic, even as he also recalled the sad episode of #ENDSARS protests which engulfed the entire state, causing huge financial losses, among others.

He, however, said the governor again rose to the challenge “like a tested General in a war with fierce and phased battles,” by tapping “into the indomitable Spirit of Lagos.”

“He reminded us of the capability of the human spirit to rise and triumph over every adversity. Rather than these challenges causing the sprawling Mega City to lie prostrate on her belly, we see the evidential signs of a City rising with best-in-class infrastructure from the ashes of her yesterday just like the proverbial phoenix.

“Even where dilapidated infrastructure once stood as public schools or health facilities, we see new ones rising. While the financial storms are raging elsewhere, hey, it is sunny in Lagos. What do we see? We see the finances of Lagos rising to enable the government to embark on landmark projects such as the Blue and Red Rail Projects which are the first by any sub-national in our clime,” the commissioner said.

Speaking further, Omotoso affirmed the growth in the economy of Lagos State, as well as what he described as the breathtaking rebuilding of Lagos under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

“We are drawing the attention of citizens to the positive changes taking place all over Lagos. We are making an affirmative statement about the growth of our economy, the breathtaking rebuilding of Lagos and the fresh hope of citizens following the reopening of the economy after Covid-19. A new chapter in the development of our state just flipped open before our very eyes,” he said.

Earlier, the DG, Sanwo-Olu Campaign Council, Sen. Solomon, said the governor made promises four years ago under the THEMES agenda, pointing out every aspect of what he promised was delivered and the state doing well under him.

He equally noted that the administration headed by Sanwo-Olu had performed creditably well despite the challenges it faced.

