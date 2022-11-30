Police arrest two gunmen in Benue

Two suspected criminals have been arrested by policemen in Benue State.
The suspects were arrested along Ogbadibo/Otukpo federal highway early hours of Wednesday.
It will be recalled that Aliade-Otukpo-Ogbadibo-Enugu road has been a hot spot for criminals in recent times.
Several people including politicians, lecturers and other road users had fallen into the hands of kidnappers and robbers along the road.
The State Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene who spoke to newsmen about the arrest of the suspected criminals said that the criminals were armed with a pistol and Ak-47 rifles including ammunition.
Anene said that the suspects were arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday having claimed to be coming from Umuahia, in Enugu State.
She said, “Operatives of the Safer Highway intercepted the hoodlums who suspected their movement following incidences of passengers being kidnapped and their belongings dispossessed
.
“The Suspects, Yahaya Musa and Yahaya Audu, who are in their twenties are natives of Benue State.”
The PPRO said that their arrest came after the commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, ordered the deployment of more police operatives on the road for more visibility policing following reports of kidnappings and armed robbery cases.
She however expressed optimism that the arrest of the two suspects will help unravel others just as she called on the public and members of the community to avail the police with useful information to nip crime in the bud.
