Police arrest two gunmen in Benue

Latest News
By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Police arrest two gunmen in Benue

Two suspected criminals have been arrested by policemen in Benue State.

The suspects were arrested along Ogbadibo/Otukpo federal highway early hours of Wednesday.

It will be recalled that Aliade-Otukpo-Ogbadibo-Enugu road has been a hot spot for criminals in recent times.

Several people including politicians, lecturers and other road users had fallen into the hands of kidnappers and robbers along the road.

The State Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene who spoke to newsmen about the arrest of the suspected criminals said that the criminals were armed with a pistol and Ak-47 rifles including ammunition.

Anene said that the suspects were arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday having claimed to be coming from Umuahia, in Enugu State.

She said, “Operatives of the Safer Highway intercepted the hoodlums who suspected their movement following incidences of passengers being kidnapped and their belongings dispossessed
.
“The Suspects, Yahaya Musa and Yahaya Audu, who are in their twenties are natives of Benue State.”

The PPRO said that their arrest came after the commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, ordered the deployment of more police operatives on the road for more visibility policing following reports of kidnappings and armed robbery cases.

She however expressed optimism that the arrest of the two suspects will help unravel others just as she called on the public and members of the community to avail the police with useful information to nip crime in the bud.

  • YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

    Are There Legal Implication Of Currency Change On Average Nigerian?

    Why the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that it was changing currency bases on issues bordering on shortage of clean banknotes, hoarding of bank notes…

    Abdulrazaq In Battle Against Saraki, PDP

    The North-Central State of Kwara is one of the states in the country where both the presidential and governorship elections promise to be very tough and interesting…

    The Takeoff By Adeleke

    SOME policy statements by Governor Ademola Adeleke, shortly after his inauguration as the governor of Osun State, may have opened another chapter…

    Myths About Mobile Phone Batteries

    Mobile phones have become an integral part of our lives in today’s world. There is literally no place in the world where mobile phones are not in use as these gadgets…

    6 Things To Avoid On A First Date

    Knowing ahead of time what behaviours to avoid can save you from the mistakes that can cost you a second date with someone you like. Here are some things to avoid on a first date…

    EDITORIAL: The Enugu Herdsmen’s Attack

    THE gory pictures which accompanied the recent reports of alleged  attacks by herdsmen on the people of Agu-Amude, Mgbuji, and Ehan-Emafue in the Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State…

 

You might also like
Latest News

I am running for re-election based on records of achievements, says Sanwo-Olu

Latest News

Atiku, Wike feud to be resolved soon ― Ex-PDP BoT chair, Jibrin

Latest News

Kwara begins perimeter fencing of NYSC orientation camp

Latest News

 Adefarati wins Akoko South East/South West federal constituency rerun

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More