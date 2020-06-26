Hushpuppi: Daddy Freeze defends himself as Nigerians continue to react

Moments after the video clip of how Operation Fox Hunt 2 of the Dubai police arrested an Instagram celebrity, Ramoni Igbalode, popularly known as Hushpuppi for committing a fraud amounting to 1.6 billion dirhams, Nigerians have taken it to their twitter accounts to react differently to the apprehension.

Reactions to Hushpuppi’s arrest

A UK based Nigerian doctor and a popular figure on Twitter, Dr Harvey Olufunmilayo, @DrOlufunmilayo has decried the acts of Hushpuppi and other internet fraudsters, saying they are not only trying to survive but are capable of killing their victims.

Another twitter user @danny_rabz posted a screenshot of a chat he had with his acquaintance, who he called a fraud apologist for feeling sorry for Hushpuppi, which he, himself described as a painful thing to know.

@DrJoeAbah said “…a thief can never steal class”

Also, the chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri Erewa, took to her twitter account @abikedabiri to react to EFCC’s claim, on having a case with Hushpuppi in Nigeria, stating that Hushpuppi cannot be used as a yardstick to rate Nigerians that are excelling abroad.

@tinaology_101 wants him to be jailed

@ijay_doris wants Hushpuppi’s case to serve as a deterrent to online fraudsters

@deji_OoniAbj cautions Nigerians from measuring up their lives with the flamboyant lifestyle they see on Instagram

@Sylvest04112400 feels Hushpuppi could have invested in Nigeria with his accumulated ‘wealth’

Reactions to Daddy Freeze’s association with Hushpuppi

Meanwhile, Nigerians have also been tongue-lashing a controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze, who in a viral video, was seen associating himself in a relaxed and frenzy mood with Hushpuppi, and for allegedly promoting an alleged internet fraudster.

Twitter users with @tutsy22 @iSlimfit, @mazigburugburu1 as their handles have all reproved Daddy Freeze for associating himself with Hushpuppi in that video, and also alleged him of promoting fraud, calling on the Dubai police to call him and his wife for questioning.

A Twitter user with the user name #OurFavOnlineDoc @DrOlufunmilayo tweeted: “If EFCC was a serious organisation,

“They will silently investigate and look into Dino Melaye, Daddy Freeze and everyone else who had some sort of friendship/association with Hushpuppi.

“But no, they will make twitter threads with eagle Eagle selfies before there’s even any evidence.”

If EFCC was a serious organisation,

They will silently investigate and look into Dino Melaye, Daddy Freeze and everyone else who had some sort of friendship/association with Hushpuppi. But no, they will make twitter threads with eagle 🦅 selfies before there’s even any evidence. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 26, 2020

Another user, Dr.DípòAwójídé @OgbeniDipo said: “If it is to abuse RCCG and Winners Chapel, Daddy Freeze would have been everywhere today dancing and singing like Dino Melaye. Today, he is silent. Not even a simple condemnation of fraud.”

If it is to abuse RCCG and Winners Chapel, Daddy Freeze would have been everywhere today dancing and singing like Dino Melaye. Today, he is silent. Not even a simple condemnation of fraud. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 25, 2020

Twitter user Adetutu Balogun, MBA @Tutsy22 tweeted: “1. Where is Daddy oni jerry curls Alatenuje? Who was promoting fraud while criticising pastors?

“In 2019, he did a documentary on Hushpuppi to promote the alleged fraudster.

“In the documentary, Daddy Freeze ridiculed hardworking Nigerian youths, who accuse Hushpuppi of fraud.

“2. Daddy jerry Koko said that, “Hushpuppi’s driver earns N700,000 month while you that abuses him on social media are doing houseboy work and earn N35,000 a month… “Instead of you to beg Hushpuppi to hire your father as a driver.”

“3. Daddy alatenuje, you are quick to use your platform to discourage Christians from paying tithes because you believe that pastors are fraudsters but you support Hushpuppi’s fraudulent lifestyle.

“In the documentary, you & your WIFE praises Hushpuppi’s questionable lifestyle.

“4. Daddy hypocrite, you dined with a fraudster, you ate from the proceeds of his crime, you gave him a platform to showcase what he stole, but u are condemning christians& pastors. Modern-day Pharisee!

“Dubai police should question you & your wife about your fraudster pal!”

1. Where is Daddy oni jerry curls Alatenuje? Who was promoting fraud while criticising pastors. In 2019, he did a documentary on Hushpuppi to promote the alleged fraudster. In the documentary, Daddy Freeze ridiculed hard working Nigerian youths, who accuse Hushpuppi of fraud. pic.twitter.com/5PvoudqRt7 — Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) June 26, 2020

AyòBánkólé @AyoBankole said: “I care less about Daddy Freeze frolicking with Hushpuppi, giggling like an overfed puppy; afterall, Hushpuppi has been with many other Nigerian leaders & celebs. What I find distasteful was his mockery of legitimate income earners – Sweating & toiling. Àgbàyà, olójú pupa bíedé.”

I care less about Daddy Freeze frolicking with Hushpuppi, giggling like an overfed puppy; afterall, Hushpuppi has been with many other Nigerian leaders & celebs. What I find distasteful was his mockery of legitimate income earners – Sweating & toiling. Àgbàyà, olójú pupa bí edé. pic.twitter.com/80rHFPFjqB — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) June 25, 2020

Another Twitter user, NeduEkeke #BBOG @Nedunaijatweeted:’Instead make you beg Hushpuppi make e use your papa do driver’

“And Daddy Freeze laughed. But I’m not surprised. The same character who defended extorting money from upcoming artistes before airing their songs.”

'Instead make you beg Hushpuppi make e use your papa do driver' And Daddy Freeze laughed. But I'm not surprised. Same character who defended extorting money from upcoming artistes before airing their songs. — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) June 25, 2020

The viral video in question

A video had gone viral on social media showing Daddy Freeze, sometime in 2019, dining with Hushpuppi in his Dubai home.

The documentary video on Daddy Freeze’s youTube page is titled “Hushpuppi Gives Daddy Freeze A Tour Of His Versace Palace, Discusses Religion, Money And More”.

In the documentary, Hushpuppi said his driver collects more money in a month than a local government chairman in Nigeria.

He also said his driver and cleaner earn N700,000 and N250,000 respectively every month.

“Hushpuppi’s driver collects 700,000 in a month, yet people abusing him on social media are working as houseboys with a pay of N35,000,” Freeze said in reaction to Hushpuppi’s claim on how much his workers earn.

Also in the documentary video, Daddy Freeze mocked Nigerian youths, who accuse Hushpuppi of fraud.

Daddy Freeze’s defence

However, Daddy freeze has reacted to rants from Nigerians via a live-video telling them he is not accountable to anybody, thereby quoting a scriptural verse (Mark 2:15) to support his visit to Hushpuppi’s residence, before his arrest; and also quoted Matthew 23:13 & 17 to insult those trolling him on social media.

