National Open University of Nigeria not recruiting – Management

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has described as fake news a report by an “obscure website” claiming that the institution was recruiting.

A statement issued on Friday in Abuja by NOUN Director of Media and Publicity, Malam Ibrahim Sheme, described the story published on June 20 as fake news.

Sheme stated that the fake news was published by a website jobcenternigeria.com with a phone number of 0805 860 6531.

“The website’s false alarm, published on June 20, 2020, was mischievously headlined as Massive Recruitment at NOUN.

“NOUN has no recruitment drive for either teaching or non-teaching staff or junior staff and is not recruiting any staff in any category.

“It is obvious that jobcentrenigeria.com was designed to be scamming millions of Nigerians into believing there are vacancies in respected institutions such as NOUN.

“Perhaps, its promoters were recruited by elements within and or outside NOUN to create a Denial of Service (DOS) application attack on the university in the public domain, giving the impression of a secretive recruitment drive.

“For the record, NOUN does not employ any staff without following the necessary steps for recruitment of any staff in a federal organisation,” Sheme said.

He also said that the university, after following due processes, had stopped all recruitment since joining the government’s new salary platform, the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) in October 2019.

Sheme also noted that NOUN no longer operates a “School” system since 2016 when it started using the “Faculty” system for its academic units.

He said: “The university joined the IPPS system as ordered by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, and with that, has closed all recruitment of all categories of staff indefinitely.

“The fact that ‘jobcentrenigeria’ is still calling the Faculties schools reflects the mischievous and ignorant nature of the organisation and its calculated attempt to tarnish the image of the management of the university.

“The website also revealed its ignorance further by claiming that the university has vacancies in some listed study centres; this is another blatant lie.

“Each of the study centres listed has a fully functioning, highly qualified director who has been a staff of the university for more than five years.

“The university is not unmindful of the desperation of saboteurs of the excellent achievements and giant strides made by the present management in the last four years and are therefore using scam sites such as ‘jobcentrenigeria’ to rubbish these achievements.”

He said NOUN, however, remained undeterred in ensuring that Nigerians had affordable access to quality education at any place, at their pace.

Sheme further added that the website “Jobcentralnigeria” had no authority to declare vacancies on behalf of NOUN and as such, the university would consider legal action against its owners to protect the name and integrity of the university.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

With the dissolution of NWC, APC seeks redemption

AFTER a week of seeming self-serving embarrassment, sanity is set to return to the fractured All Progressives Congress (APC) after a virtual meeting of its statutory organ, the National Executive Committee (NEC) called at the instance of its national leader, President Muhammadu Buhari… Read Full Story

Amnesty International releases damning report on SARS •Says Nigeria reneged on promise to reform outfit

The GLOBAL watchdog, Amnesty International, on Thursday released an indicting report on the activities of the special police the unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and condemned the Nigerian government for failing on its promise to reform the outfit… Read Full Story

Abiola Ajimobi: 1949 – 2020

For Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi, the erstwhile governor of Oyo State, the drums have gone quiet. The torch has burnt out and the curtains are drawn. Now, it is time for those living to review his life. Not a few people in his native Ibadan and indeed Oyo State which he governed for a trail-blazing two terms will agree with English… Read Full Story

In My Family, I Am The First Male To Clock 70 — Ajimobi

First and foremost, let me give the glory to God Almighty for sparing my life in good health and with happiness. I also want to thank all of you that are here today to have a chat with me, particularly what I call a personal chat and not a political chat. So, I thank you for coming. In order to answer your question… Read Full Story

Makinde Orders Flags To Fly At Half-Mast In Honour Of Ajimobi On Friday

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has expressed sadness at the demise of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi… Read Full Story

PDP-BOT Congratulates Obaseki, Preaches Party Unity

Chairman Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has congratulated the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, over his victory at the primaries of the party for the Edo… Read Full Story

Dubai Police Shed Light On Hushpuppi’s Arrest, Confiscate N16bn, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smart Phones

Days after his arrest, the Dubai Police, on Thursday, released a video giving more information on the circumstance leading to the arrest of Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Raymond Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, who is known to display his luxurious lifestyle on social media to the delight of his two million followers… Read Full Story

Allowing Foreign Airlines Into All Our Airports Injures Domestic Airlines —Experts

The recent drama created between Nigeria’s federal government, Canada on one side and some other foreign countries over their refusal to allow Nigerian carriers to evacuate Nigerians stranded in their countries due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic back home has continued to generate reactions from key players… Read Full Story

COVID-19 Survivor: ‘How I Got Infected, Suffered Stigmatisation’

Motosinoluwa Afolaranmi thought losing her job due to the global outbreak of COVID-19 was the worst thing that could happen to her until she contracted the virus while trying to help ghetto communities with relief materials. In this interview by KOLA MUHAMMED, she narrates her ordeal of stigma and rejection… Read Full Story

Meet 12-Year-Old Nigerian With World Best Result In Cambridge IGCSE MATHEMATICS

“The one who works diligently while utilising his God-given core gifts to the hilt is already assured of success in its entirety.” These words by Leandro E. Pasamba from the Philippines best describe the laudable feat accomplished by a 12-year-old student of Olashore International School, Iloko-Ijesa in Osun State, Uduak Obioh… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Aso Rock Shooting Incident

THERE was comprehensible alarm across the country following the report that shooting took place on Thursday, June 11 at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Although the president’s spokesperson clarified that the president was never put in harm’s way while admitting that the incident occurred, the event shows the poor management of protocols and security in the Villa… Read Full Story