Be vigilant over Edo guber election, PDP Governors’ forum tasks CSO’s

Civil society organisations have been tasked to stay alert and vigilantly in other to ensure that votes in the Edo guber election slated for September 19 counts.

Sokoto state Governor and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Aminu Tambuwal made the call and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be neutral as it discharges its duties by ensuring a free and fair election in Edo state come September 19, 2020.

Tambuwal also extended the call to the security agencies and other stakeholders in the election, stressing that peaceful, free and fair elections remain critical to democratic integrity.

The call by the Forum is coming on the heels of Governor Obaseki’s emergence as the standard flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party.

This is contained in a statement signed by its Director-General, Hon CID Maduabum yesterday in Abuja, in which the Forum urged all stakeholders and interests group to be united ahead of Sept 19.

The Forum commended the leadership skills of the PDP for deploying a workable mechanism for a successful primary in Edo state.

The statement by Maduabum reads, “The PDP Governors’ Forum under the leadership of His Excellency, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, congratulates His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki on his emergence as the flag bearer of the PDP in the Edo State governorship election, scheduled for September 2020.

“His victory in the primaries is an affirmation of the confidence the people of Edo State have in his ability to steer the ship of Edo State positively for another four years and on the record of his sterling performance in office in his current term.

“This victory should be a humbling one as it has been achieved on the backdrop of a grave injustice done to him by his former Political party, the APC and a demonstration of the role of God in the affairs of men. It is indeed a call to continue faithfully serving the good people of Edo State.

“This victory is even more remarkable as His Excellency joined the PDP just a few weeks ago, and it is a testament to his leadership skills that he successfully got all other aspirants who started the race before him in PDP to step down for him and join him in salvaging the state without rancour or bitterness.

“We hope that he will continue to deploy this management skill in uniting the PDP and Edo people in the great task of

enthroning good governance and accountability in Edo State.

“He should ensure that there are truly no victors or vanquished in this struggle for the soul of Edo State.

“We thank the leadership of the PDP, particularly the National Working Committee, under the National

Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus, the constructive and supportive role played by the Edo State chapter of

the PDP and the rank and file members of the party, for their exceptional conflict resolution mechanism and

cooperation employed to achieve the seamless rancour-free outcome of the primaries.

“This sets the stage for a resounding victory for PDP in September. Indeed, the PDP has demonstrated with this outing in Edo State, that it has learnt the lessons of the past and is poised to elevate the PDP platform as one that can offer stable and focused leadership for Nigeria.

“The huge task of winning the Edo State election has just begun, and we counsel

our flagbearer to run an issue-based campaign, anchored on his highly acclaimed record of superlative performance in office so far.

“Finally, we admonish all organs of state such as the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission, to ensure a free and fair election in Edo state in September.

“We urge Nigerians and the Civil society to be vigilant to ensure that all votes are counted and that all votes count in Edo State in September.”, the statement concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

With the dissolution of NWC, APC seeks redemption

AFTER a week of seeming self-serving embarrassment, sanity is set to return to the fractured All Progressives Congress (APC) after a virtual meeting of its statutory organ, the National Executive Committee (NEC) called at the instance of its national leader, President Muhammadu Buhari… Read Full Story

Amnesty International releases damning report on SARS •Says Nigeria reneged on promise to reform outfit

The GLOBAL watchdog, Amnesty International, on Thursday released an indicting report on the activities of the special police the unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and condemned the Nigerian government for failing on its promise to reform the outfit… Read Full Story

Abiola Ajimobi: 1949 – 2020

For Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi, the erstwhile governor of Oyo State, the drums have gone quiet. The torch has burnt out and the curtains are drawn. Now, it is time for those living to review his life. Not a few people in his native Ibadan and indeed Oyo State which he governed for a trail-blazing two terms will agree with English… Read Full Story

In My Family, I Am The First Male To Clock 70 — Ajimobi

First and foremost, let me give the glory to God Almighty for sparing my life in good health and with happiness. I also want to thank all of you that are here today to have a chat with me, particularly what I call a personal chat and not a political chat. So, I thank you for coming. In order to answer your question… Read Full Story

Makinde Orders Flags To Fly At Half-Mast In Honour Of Ajimobi On Friday

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has expressed sadness at the demise of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi… Read Full Story

PDP-BOT Congratulates Obaseki, Preaches Party Unity

Chairman Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has congratulated the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, over his victory at the primaries of the party for the Edo… Read Full Story

Dubai Police Shed Light On Hushpuppi’s Arrest, Confiscate N16bn, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smart Phones

Days after his arrest, the Dubai Police, on Thursday, released a video giving more information on the circumstance leading to the arrest of Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Raymond Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, who is known to display his luxurious lifestyle on social media to the delight of his two million followers… Read Full Story

Allowing Foreign Airlines Into All Our Airports Injures Domestic Airlines —Experts

The recent drama created between Nigeria’s federal government, Canada on one side and some other foreign countries over their refusal to allow Nigerian carriers to evacuate Nigerians stranded in their countries due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic back home has continued to generate reactions from key players… Read Full Story

COVID-19 Survivor: ‘How I Got Infected, Suffered Stigmatisation’

Motosinoluwa Afolaranmi thought losing her job due to the global outbreak of COVID-19 was the worst thing that could happen to her until she contracted the virus while trying to help ghetto communities with relief materials. In this interview by KOLA MUHAMMED, she narrates her ordeal of stigma and rejection… Read Full Story

Meet 12-Year-Old Nigerian With World Best Result In Cambridge IGCSE MATHEMATICS

“The one who works diligently while utilising his God-given core gifts to the hilt is already assured of success in its entirety.” These words by Leandro E. Pasamba from the Philippines best describe the laudable feat accomplished by a 12-year-old student of Olashore International School, Iloko-Ijesa in Osun State, Uduak Obioh… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Aso Rock Shooting Incident

THERE was comprehensible alarm across the country following the report that shooting took place on Thursday, June 11 at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Although the president’s spokesperson clarified that the president was never put in harm’s way while admitting that the incident occurred, the event shows the poor management of protocols and security in the Villa… Read Full Story