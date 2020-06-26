Aregbesola, Akeredolu, Okowa, Obanikoro eulogise Ajimobi

In the ambience of mourning former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Delta State governor Okowa; and former Senator Musiliu Obanikoro have all eulogised the deceased.

A statement made available by the Media Adviser to the Minister, Sola Fasure, he said that the late Ajimobi was the only ally in the South-West, who stood steadfast to the cause of All Progressive Congress (APC) and stood by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying he was unflinching in his commitment to core Yoruba values and the defence of the party’s leadership.

Aregbesola added that the nation was going through a dark period, lamenting that in less than 45 days, a number of well-meaning political allies and intimate companions have suddenly died in a dramatic, but painful manners.

The former Governor of Osun State stated that Ajimobi’s loyalty cost him a lot electorally and personally, thereby losing to the opposition in the 2019 general elections but as a sign of maturity, he bore all conspiracies against him with uncommon valour, rare comportment and maturity.

Aregbesola noted that Ajimobi’s death was a loss to all nationalists, federalists, genuine democrats and the progressives.

He advised the late Ajimobi’s family and political associates to take solace in the enduring legacy of good governance, impactful administration and beautiful relationships he cultivated while on this side of the divide.

Also, Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, has described the death of Ajimobi as painful and a personal loss.

Akeredolu who stated this in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Ojo Oyewamide, said he received the death with a deep sense of loss and personally touched and feels the sense of a great loss for many reasons.

Oyewamide stated that “Akeredolu said aside from his political affinity with the late Ajimobi whom he fondly referred to as Egbon, the Ondo state governor recalled the memorable days of their shared communality and brotherliness in the City of Ibadan prior to their venture into politics.

He said, “the demise of the former governor prods remarkably nostalgic moments. Twice, he had cause to be Ajimobi’s lead counsel in defence of his gubernatorial mandate; and on both occasions, they savoured victorious moments.

The Governor, while praying for the repose of the soul of the departed, thanked God for the opportunity He provided for the late former governor as he touched lives positively in the various capacities he found himself in his political journey, saying “he played his part, and very well too.”

The statement read “Governor Akeredolu, on behalf of his immediate family, Government and the good people of Ondo State commiserates with the wife, family and associates of the former Governor.

In his own reaction, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State commiserated with the Ajimobi family, the people and Government of Oyo State over the demise of Ajimobi

He expressed his grief in a statement made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, saying the passing of Ajimobi at this critical time of the country’s political history was painful and regrettable.

He noted that Ajimobi, who ruled Oyo State from 2011 to 2019 died from complications arising from lung surgery and COVID-19.

He said that late Ajimobi, who was 70, contributed immensely to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum while he was Governor of Oyo State.

“The late Ajimobi was a patriot and a political icon whose life-long dedication and indefatigable commitment to serving the people will be unforgettable.

“He made history when he was re-elected in 2015 to become the first democratically-elected Governor of Oyo State to serve two terms.

“His contributions to the social, political and economic development of Nigeria and indeed, humanity will forever remain indelible in our hearts.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with his family, Gov. Seyi Makinde, the government and people of Oyo State, the numerous friends, associates, well-wishers and admirers of the deceased political colossus and a patriot par excellence, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.

“It is my prayer that God grants the immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Okowa said.

Meanwhile, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro also expressed his grief saying, “Your departure is a big loss to humanity. I say this with conviction based on our friendship and bond over the past 20yrs. I recall when we met at my relative’s burial in 1999. I took an unusual liking to you because of your abundant and uncommon jovial manners.”

“We became very close during our 4 years sting in the senate from 2003-2007 where we became quite fond of one another. You earned my utmost respect and displayed an utmost commitment to family, absolute brilliance, sharpness, and wisdom which I often tapped into,” he added.

He further expressed his intimacy with the late Ajimobi and prayed that his soul rests in perfect in peace.

