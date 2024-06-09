The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has described the recent maltreatment of ladies by the officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC during the raid in Akure as an abuse of human rights that is not acceptable to the group.

This is In reaction to EFFC official’s maltreatment of ladies during a raid on two nightclubs in Akure, Ondo State, arresting 127 individuals suspected of internet fraud.

In a statement signed by NANS Senate President Akinteye Afeez on Sunday, NANS called for immediate sanctions against EFCC officers involved in the maltreatment of innocent ladies during the raid, which took place on Saturday, June 8th.

While it demands a thorough review and adjustment of the EFCC’s operational procedures to put a stop to such abuse.

The student body further urged EFCC to engage in continuous training and development for their officers to enhance their investigative skills

“We acknowledge the need for the EFCC to combat cybercrime and uphold the rule of law. However, the breakdown of law and order witnessed during the raid is deeply concerning and unjust.

“Despite our ongoing engagement with the EFCC command, we continue to observe a high rate of abuse against our citizens.

“The EFCC should operate with intelligence and precision, targeting only those for whom they have concrete evidence, not innocent citizens who are merely trying to find joy amidst the challenging circumstances in our country.

“The primary duty of the EFCC is to investigate and prosecute economic and financial crimes, ensuring the integrity of our financial systems and protecting the public from fraud and corruption.

“However, this mandate must be carried out with the utmost professionalism and respect for human rights.

“The EFCC must operate as a law enforcement agency, not as thieves and burglars who use excessive force and violate the rights of innocent citizens.

“The EFCC must employ more effective strategies to identify and apprehend suspects. They possess the necessary information to focus their efforts on genuine criminals, rather than exploiting these operations to mistreat and violate the rights of the general populace. They must adhere to the principles of justice, fairness, and respect for the dignity of every individual.

“We are calling for immediate sanctions against the erring officers involved in the maltreatment of innocent ladies during this raid.

“We also demand a thorough review and adjustment of the EFCC’s operational procedures to ensure such abuses do not recur.

“Furthermore, we urge the EFCC to engage in continuous training and development for their officers to enhance their investigative skills and ensure they conduct their operations in line with international human rights standards.

“The agency must build public trust by demonstrating a commitment to justice and human rights, not by instilling fear and perpetuating abuse.

“We stand firmly against any form of human rights abuse and will continue to advocate for the protection and dignity of every Nigerian citizen,” the statement concluded.

