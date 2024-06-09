Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, has declared that the institution is grooming its graduates to become reformers that will take the country to its promised land.

Babalola stated this at the weekend during the 9th Induction Ceremony of 95 graduating students of the faculty of nursing sciences.

Speaking at the induction of the newly qualified registered nurses, the legal luminary added that graduates of the institution are agents of change equipped to change the world.

The nonagenarian said, “Since our maiden convocation on Sunday, October 13, 2013, we have turned out 1,420 graduates. They are not only doing well, but they are also agents and leaders of reformation.

“We are the change that will change the world. We are breeding a new generation of leaders who will change the world for the better.

“I encourage you to always remember the wording of the university anthem, particularly as it has to do with determination, industry, philanthropy, and character. With all of these in place, we are on the path to changing the country for the better.”

While inducting the graduating students, the registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Dr Farouk Abubakar, represented by Yahaya Sumi, urged the inductees to explore new opportunities in the profession and be good ambassadors of their chosen careers.

Abubakar said, “I encourage you to learn from your senior colleagues. Be good ambassadors of the nursing profession and explore new opportunities.”

At the event, the legal icon doled out a total sum of N5.5 million to outstanding nursing graduates of the university.

According to the breakdown, the legal luminary gave a total sum of N350,000 to the best graduating and best-behaved student, Rosemary Oriwoh Osanudiamen, while the rest of the students got N100,000 each, and the only four male students in the faculty also received N100,000 each.

Babalola said his resolve to always reward excellence was borne out of the need to encourage scholarship and industry so as to serve as lessons to others.

