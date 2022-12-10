Residents of the Olanla community in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State have expressed delight over the intervention of Huawei Technologies and MTN to deploy telecommunications networks to the community.

Before the intervention, members of the community travelled miles away or hang on trees to access networks to communicate with their loved ones and that has led the youths of the community to stay outside.

The technology, Rural Telephony which is a partnership between Huawei Technologies and MTN is a 2G/4G technology built to provide network access more than two kilometers from the site.

The technology which is powered by solar consumes low energy and can last up to at least three days when the battery is fully charged which in turn makes it efficient during the rainy season when the rains are persistent and low sunshine.

Leader of the community, Mr Lamidi Adeshina said he is very happy because the villagers can now enjoy network and can browse from the comfort of their homes and their sons can now stay longer in the community without rushing to leave because of lack of network access.

“I am very happy because the villagers enjoy networking and browsing and our sons can leave the town and come here they would not rush to leave because they now have an internet connection now so they stay longer and we are very happy about that.”

He said that before now, they struggle to make calls in the community as the network from Bowen gets to selected locations or, they go to neighbouring communities to make calls. “We just look around for locations that we can get network and we also have some signals from Bowen but it is not everywhere in the community.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Huawei Technologies, MTN deploy network to Olanla community