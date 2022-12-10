Police arrest man for allegedly killing ‘sugar mummy’, fleeing with her car in Enugu

Enugu State Police Command working with their counterpart in Imo State Command has arrested one Osuagwu Chidubem (male) at Nekede Owerri while attempting to sell a Toyota Corolla car he stole from his older female lover, one Amarachi Chukwu aged 32, after killing her.

The suspect according to the Enugu police committed the crime on 01/11/2022 at the deceased residence at Meniru, Awkunanaw, Enugu.

”Investigation revealed that the suspect and his cohort at large had in the morning hours of the said date conspired and visited the residence of the victim, and attempted to take her Toyota Corolla key, which she resisted.

“Consequently, they were said to have tied her hands, legs and mouth with clothes; locked her inside the house and driven away in her car.”

According to the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, DSP, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen Friday night, “her decomposing remains was, however, found in the said apartment on 04/11/2022, after the door was forced opened by Police Operatives serving in Ikirike Police Division of the Command, following the receipt of a report that an offensive odour was oozing out of the apartment.

“The Operatives evacuated the remains to the hospital, where doctors confirmed her dead and the corpse deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“The suspect was consequently arraigned in court upon conclusion of the investigation and has been remanded in Custodial Centre custody till the further hearing of the court.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Police arrests man for killing ‘sugar mummy’, make away with car in Enugu