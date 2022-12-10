Police arrest man for allegedly killing ‘sugar mummy’, fleeing with her car in Enugu

Latest News
By Igbonaka Chukwu
Police arrests man for killing, Police rescue Kogi APC, abduction of four babies, Police suspects NYSC Akwa Ibom,FCT police confirm gunmen attack, Zamfara police rescues 75-year, Police vandal Makinde Oyo ,Police give details, Police to investigate, Police alert public, Police nab suspected cultists in Ondo, Police assure of safety as suspected kidnappers lay siege on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Man family feud Akwa Ibom,Police repel attack, Police number plates politicians,Police illicit drug dealers Benue,Kwara Police nab armed robbery gang with 87 mobile phones, 10 laptops, Police decry report on salary, Police arrest pastor, 13 suspects for illegal arms deal, other criminal offences in Oyo, Police arrest 23-year-old man for allegedly stabbing co-tenant to death in Ondo, LP supporters Lagos Police ,Police barricade Ekwueme square, Police parley vigilantes , Policeman killed in Edo hoodlums attack, as govt debunks ISWAP attack, Vigilante use AK-47, Edo police kill kidnapper, Police take over 3rd Mainland Bridge, Ondo arrest tricycle rider, Police nab suspected kidnappers, DSS police van robbery,Market guard killed in Plateau, Police arraign two in Benin , Operatives of the Kwara State Police command have arrested some suspected kidnappers and rescued two kidnap victims., police recover missing teenager, Police arrest 36-year-old, Kogi Police banks Ankpa,Police parade two suspects, Police suspected rapist Ebonyi, Bauchi Police rescue three, Family of Ondo robbery victim faults police over delay in arraignment of suspect, Police arrest 7 over attack on Osun NURTW member, One-Chance" robbers arrested, Police arrest 2 for hijacking truck load of cigarettes in Ibadan, vandals of Omuku-Brass crude oil, death of 15-year-old , FCT Police fraudsters Abuja,Police arrest 8 suspected, Imo Police orders discreet investigation into killing of seven in Orogwe, Oyo Police northern migrants ,Police IPOB member Delta,Terrorists firing, Edo police deny arrest, FCT Police debunk rumours, Fulani herdsmen police Osun,FCT Police disburse N15.9m, Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, 2021 NPF Recruitment Exercise, Edo Police arrest husband, Police rescue 28 fishermen, Edo Police nab phone thief, Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee, Police pass out, Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra, Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate, Police warn cultists, Police woman girl Anambra ,Police nab four, attackers must be nabbed. Family of murdered teenager wants case transferred from Edo Police Homicide Dept, Police FIDAN CSO Fund,police arrest female Edo, Police victims Zamfara forest ,Police kill suspected robber, Kwara police intensify patrol, Police dismiss trending video, brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman, FIB-IRT of NPF decorates, Police smash kidnap gang, FCT Police rescue, 26 police officers undergo, Police defiling girl Ondo, Police deploy anti-bomb, Police raid criminal hideout, Police arrest two-man, Police arrest 2 for, Ondo police denies, Ebonyi LP senatorial

Enugu State Police Command working with their counterpart in Imo State Command has arrested one Osuagwu Chidubem (male) at Nekede Owerri while attempting to sell a Toyota Corolla car he stole from his older female lover, one Amarachi Chukwu aged 32, after killing her.

The suspect according to the Enugu police committed the crime on 01/11/2022 at the deceased residence at Meniru, Awkunanaw, Enugu.

”Investigation revealed that the suspect and his cohort at large had in the morning hours of the said date conspired and visited the residence of the victim, and attempted to take her Toyota Corolla key, which she resisted.

“Consequently, they were said to have tied her hands, legs and mouth with clothes; locked her inside the house and driven away in her car.”

According to the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, DSP, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen Friday night, “her decomposing remains was, however, found in the said apartment on 04/11/2022, after the door was forced opened by Police Operatives serving in Ikirike Police Division of the Command, following the receipt of a report that an offensive odour was oozing out of the apartment.

“The Operatives evacuated the remains to the hospital, where doctors confirmed her dead and the corpse deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“The suspect was consequently arraigned in court upon conclusion of the investigation and has been remanded in Custodial Centre custody till the further hearing of the court.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


Police arrests man for killing ‘sugar mummy’, make away with car in Enugu

You might also like
Latest News

120 Nigerian university, polytechnic students get N18m research grants grom Grooming…

Latest News

Seadogs berates declining fortunes of Nigeria’s diplomatic missions

Latest News

Lagos proposes bye-laws to prohibit street trading, impose penalties

Latest News

Two Gombe APC lawmakers join NNPP, boost gubernatorial chances of Mailantarki

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More