How we killed our victim — Aba murder suspects

Two Aba murder suspects, Chimaobi Anyim Kalu (25) and David Ogwo Orji (21) yesterday explained how they murdered murdered a 21-year-old victim, Chimhurumnanya Udeh in an Aba hotel recently.

Speaking to newsmen after being paraded at the Abia State headquarters of the Nigeria Police Umuahia, the suspects claimed that they stabbed their victims dead after luring her to a hotel in Aba.

One of the suspects, David Ogwo Orji claimed that he was forced by Chimaobi Anyim Kalu to stab the victim dead and who later escaped with Chimhurumnanya’s little baby.

David Ogwo Orji alleged that the stolen baby was delivered to one Chukwuemeka James who in turn, sold the baby to a female buyer at N150, 000.00 which was shared equally among them.

The suspects pleaded for forgiveness from the family of the late woman and the general public.

Earlier, the Police Commissioner, Janet Agbade disclosed that the crime was committed on April 15, 2022 at Merry Home Hotels, Ogbor Hill Aba .

The CP said that Chimaobi Anyim Kalu lives at No.44 Nwogu street, Ngwa road, Aba while the second suspect, David Ogwo Orji lives at Umukama roundabout, also at Ngwa road, adding that the suspects lured their victim to the Hotel where they killed her and took away her 11-month-old baby.

CP Agbede said “On April 16, 2022 at about 0010hrs, one Felix Abengowe, the proprietor of Merry Home Hotels Ogbor Hill Aba reported that an unidentified female corpse with a sharp cut on her neck region was found in one of his hotel rooms.

“Police detectives on arrival at the scene, were further informed that the suspects escaped with the deceased’s baby boy after killing her.”





She further disclosed, “Investigations revealed the identity of the victim as Chimhurumnanya Udeh, female, aged 21 years, a native of Edda in Ebonyi State, and resident at No.125 Umunkama road by St Dominic Ngwa road, Aba.

“Also, the name of the victim’s stolen baby was identified as Chimeremobioma Silver, aged about 11 months.”

The CP further explained that between 15th and 16th May, 2022, upon information, the above suspects were arrested in connection with the case, noting that it was discovered that both of them are motorcyclists from Ugwueke in Bende LGA of Abia State.

“Their confessional statements revealed that the suspects administered drug which according to them, is a mixture of Yoghurt and Piriton tablets on their victim before stabbing her with a broken glass cup on her neck and she died instantly.

“They also made away with her eleven (11) months old baby boy whom they claimed was sold for the sum of one hundred and fifty thousand naira (150,000) only, which was shared equally among them”, the Abia Police boss said.

CP Agbede assured that effort has been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects and recover the little Chimereobioma Silver purportedly sold.

Exhibits recovered from the scene of the crime included broken glass cup, black material socked with oil paint and CCTV footage in a flash drive.

The CP used the opportunity to reiterate that security consciousness should be a priority everywhere, including hotels, schools, churches, residential areas, business premises, recreation centres and when on transit.

Speaking with newsmen afterwards, the parents to late Chimhurumnanya, Mr John Udeh and Mrs Veronica Udeh who were in tears, demanded for justice over their slain daughter.