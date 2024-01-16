Fabric selling is very vast but the best is to start from the basics and to learn as you grow. First of all, you must understand your environment and your target audience; the kind of people you’re willing to sell to – are they students? Working class? Even a mixture? You need to know for you to understand how to begin.

You can start this business from the comfort of your home. You can begin by posting pictures on your WhatsApp, letting friends and family know your business and people in your vicinity. Read and watch extensively on fabric business by people who have already ventured into it on online platforms.

A budget of N50,000 – N100,000 is not too small to start something. If you’re interested in wholesales then you need to start having a bigger picture in mind but never rush. Find out about the market in your state that sells fabrics in abundance that would make your purchase more profitable; that’s where you can get the real deal.

As a starter you can decide to sell in inches (36”) or in trousers (45”) . It sometimes depends on the type of fabric or how it’s sold at the market. You must learn to know fabrics that suit a particular style or outfit. You can have customers that like to inquire about fabrics that would fit their intended style before purchasing; you should know a perfect match for it.

As mentioned earlier you can begin posting on WhatsApp, Facebook or other social media platforms but it is advisable you take it slow. Find pictures of models or celebrities wearing the type of fabric you’re advertising for your customers to have a sense of what the outcome of the fabric would look like if they buy.

Be direct with your price. Make sure you project the exact price and fabric. No going back and forth; be straightforward with your buyers. You can learn how to design a business logo for yourself; there are apps that do that. Remind your customers of your business by sending them polite messages and never be rude when you have an influx of them. These are some of the fabrics you can start with; cashmere, silk, chinos, scuba and London materials.

