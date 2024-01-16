Alumni of the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAPOLY), Bauchi have commended the State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed for the confirmation of the appointment of Dr Hashim Sabo as the substantive rector of the polytechnic.

The alumni described the confirmation as the best thing to have happened to the institution considering his pedigree as an astute academician determined to perform beyond expectations.

In a press statement signed by Prince Mohammed Sani Hassan, the National Interim President, the alumni congratulated Sabo for his confirmation as the substantive rector.

According to the alumni, “This is a clear testament that your stewardship in an acting capacity and your leadership qualities and pedigree qualified you to continue with the good work you initiated in the restoration of the lost glory of the institution.

“Sir, we have no doubt in your ability as demonstrated early on, once more, we are very much confident that Dr Hashim will move the institution forward to the next level of development and progress without rancour or discrimination.”

The alumni pledged to work hand in hand with the management for the welfare of the students and the development of the institution stating, “We thank His Excellency for this recent development of confirming the rector.”

Recall that Bala Mohammed on Monday, ordered the immediate confirmation of Sabo as the substantive rector and Lawan Sambo as registrar of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi ATAP.

He gave the order at the state government House while receiving the management of the polytechnic on a congratulatory visit over his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

Bala Mohammed said his decision for the confirmation was informed by recognition of their hard work and outstanding commitment to moving the institution forward while heading the respective positions in an acting capacity.

According to the Governor, the confirmation letters would be issued to both the rector and the registrar in due course.

Responding on behalf of the management of the institution, rector of the polytechnic, Sabo who said the visit was to join teaming well-wishers in congratulating the governor for what he described as a well-deserved victory maintained that their confirmation was a great honour.

He, therefore, assured to justify the confidence reposed in them through working in line with the governor’s education development initiative.

