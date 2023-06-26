Today’s technological advancements have made it much easier for individuals to participate in foreign exchange — or forex.

Currently, there are approximately 1.3 million forex traders in Africa, with Nigeria and South Africa leading the way, and with trading technology evolving more people are looking to be part of this vibrant market. Dynamic and operating internationally, forex trading can be risky despite the opportunity for profitability. It can be volatile due to political instability, low liquidity, and currency devaluation. With challenging predictability and varying regulation worldwide, traders must use the best possible means to ensure safe trading. Fortunately, you can avoid losses by adopting standard security practices and using reliable programs to help secure your forex trades. Here are some steps.

Adopt good cybersecurity practices

Dealing with finances in any digital space requires the utmost attention to proper cybersecurity practices. This is particularly true for forex, which can also be vulnerable to ever-evolving cyber threats. Being negligent about your security can leave your forex trading accounts susceptible to hackers, allowing them access to your finances and operations, potentially leading to significant losses. As such, adopting basic security measures can go a long way.

One of the easiest habits to adopt is using a strong and randomized password and regularly resetting it, making it difficult for hackers to guess. You can also use a firewall to keep your connection private, preventing malware from penetrating your network. In line with this, you should avoid trading on public or unprotected networks, which can make your activities visible to untrustworthy users. These simple steps can go a long way toward protecting your account and can help you prevent unnecessary losses.

Utilize online trading software

Although forex trading is complex, you can use numerous digital tools to streamline your operations and heighten efficiency when trading. Online trading software, whether on desktop or mobile, is critical for buying and selling financial instruments, viewing charts and market trends, and analyzing data. The best programs allow customizable layouts to suit your preference and provide the option for automated trading, backtesting, and advanced order types. These features let you automate certain operations once you have decided on a strategy.

For most forex traders, MetaTrader is the go-to forex software. Not only is it highly customizable to suit your trading needs, but it can also use algorithms to automate the opening and closing of your trades according to the parameters you set. Although beginner-friendly, it continues to serve experienced traders well.

Use a VPS

With how expansive and dynamic the forex market is, delays in the execution of your order can affect your profits. To combat this, many traders use Virtual Private Servers (VPS) to ensure fast, secure, and continuously available environments. This allows you to ensure that your orders are delivered to brokers more efficiently and reliably. Instead of paying for a VPS separately, you can look for an online trading platform that offers VPS hosting as part of their accounts. Exness is one multimarket trading platform that offers it for free.

Strategically placing their VPS servers close to Exness trading servers, the platform maximizes reliability and speed. You can also run your Expert Advisor — a program that automates trading actions depending on your settings — to ensure seamless operation and 24-hour trading even when you’re inactive. Having the ability to access your account from anywhere in the world and carry out orders seamlessly with a VPS allows you to overcome latency in forex trading.





In the ever-shifting environment of forex, traders must ensure the security of their trades. With these three tips, you can elevate your safety in the foreign exchange market. For more news on the economy, stay tuned to Tribune Online.