The Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, has congratulated the former VC of the University, Prof. Dapo Asaju, on his conferment as Distinguished Professor emeritus by Lagos State University at its 40th Convocation ceremony recently.

A statement by the Registrar of Ajayi Crowther University, Dr J.E.T. Babatola on behalf of Prof. Adebayo, described Asaju’s achievement as a result of unblemished devotion and sacrifice to duty.

The statement said, “I have the mandate of the Vice-Chancellor to formally congratulate you on behalf of the Visitor, the Board of Trustees, the Governing Council, the University Management, the Senate and the Congregation of ACU on your conferment as a Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the 40th Convocation ceremony of the Lagos State University, Ojo.

“The University is glad with your formal recognition by the LASU for the unblemished service and undying devotion to duty recorded on the tutorial bench in the last four decades and for leaving on sand of times, a record of sacrifice through your various accomplishments.

“Noteworthy of mention in your positive contributions translated to records of academic distinctions and excellence were the production of at least 15 academic scholars at the postgraduate level who have attained Professorial ranks in their fields of specialisation.

“The supervision of 43 Doctors of Philosophy Degree Theses of academic scholars who were conferred with Ph.D. of the University, and teaching and mentoring of thousands of academic scholars at the postgraduate and undergraduate levels.

“As the flagship and top-class premier Anglican University in Nigeria and Equator of Africa, it is a great joy for us that you are celebrated as a highly dignified achiever in the ivory tower and an accomplished personality of high stature in the Church ministry. Nodoubt, the recognition of your accomplishments is a further attestation to your successes as a former substantive Vice-Chancellor of this great University where you set the pace for others to discern and follow.

“The Governing Council and Management of the Ajayi Crowther University appreciates you for your leadership qualities, intellectual sagacity, dexterity, and great vision for the University’s future.”

Adebayo stated that the University implored Asaju not to relent in his effort and sacrifice to invest in the Church and the University.

Asaju was the VC of ACU between 2015 and 2020, contributing immensely to the development of the institution and laying foundation for some of its structural and academic growth.