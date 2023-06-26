The Synergy president of Rotary Club of Iyaganku-Ibadan, Rotarian Kemi Akinpelu, has described the club as everything to her, having serve it for one year.

At the handing over ceremony held at the Rotary Youth Centre, Iyaganku, meritorious award were given to deserving Rotarians and stakeholders from different walks of life to appreciate their contributions to humanity.

She said the year was quite a challenging one as four board members relocated outside the country, just as she lauded other members for their support and commitment to sustain the club.

“Rotary is everything to me because the 12-month calendar just rolled by, and the one-year task is over already.

“It is with great pleasure that I handover the affairs of this club to Mr Dayo Famoyegun who assumed the seat of power earlier than he would have imagined.

“I am hereby soliciting your maximum cooperation for my successor; let us together create hope in the world.”

Speaking on some of her achievements, Akinpelu said: “Our community medical outreach was conducted for our adopted community, Adabeji; some of the services provided were eye outreach from University College Hospital (UCH) Staff members provided healthcare intervention for those who needed eye glasses, eye medications, conducted three cataract surgeries, dental care was also provided to people across all ages and health talk made for the adolescent to create awareness about sickle cell aneamia.”