It is normal to want the best for your kids as a parent. Every parent’s goal and dream is to build strong and intelligent children. You work and hustle hard to make sure your child has the best and most amazing life.

Most parents desire that their children grow to be intelligent academically. They are usually very particular about how a child is performing in academics, by\ut they neglect the emotional growth of such a child.

Every human being needs to be emotionally intelligent, but this needs to be built right from a very tender age when the kids can be corrected easily.

Emotional intelligence is the ability to understand, interpret, use, and handle your emotions and the emotions of people around you. This determines how happy and productive your children will be all through their lives.

However, it is necessary that parents learn how to raise a well-balanced and emotionally intelligent child. It can be quite demanding since handling emotions can be a bit too sensitive. This article will give you an insight into how to raise an emotionally intelligent child while exploring the dos and don’ts.

1. Don’t rebuke or punish your child for expressing their emotions

It is appropriate for kids to have negative emotions depending on their age. It is important to note that these emotions will be discarded as they grow. Parents should not ignore their child’s feelings or count it as insignificant. Parents should not also scold their children whenever they are expressing their emotions. Your reactions while attending them could affect their future.

2. Help them recognize their emotions

To raise an emotionally intelligent child, you must help them understand and label their emotions. Teach them to understand how they are feeling. Help them know when they are angry, happy, sad and emotionally unstable by using words relating to their feelings at that particular time. Understanding their emotions enables them to regulate themselves while relating with people.

3. Teach them the several temperaments

Raising an emotionally intelligent child entails that you let your children be aware of their temperament [choleric, melancholy, sanguine, phlegmatic). Teaching your kids the various temperaments that exist helps your child to know where they fall and how to handle their emotions.

4. Communicate empathy

This is the ability to understand other people’s emotions, thoughts and feelings. You must understand the way your children feel and communicate that you are aware of them. Always validate their feelings as much as you can.

5. Be a model example





One of the best ways to teach your child on how to be emotionally intelligent is to model it yourself. Research shows that emotionally intelligent parents are more likely to raise and produce emotionally intelligent children. It is important to also build your emotional skills to be a perfect example for your kids.

