How to avoid financial embarrassment for your kids in school

If you fail to prepare, you prepare to fail. Every parent’s goal should be making sure their children have a peaceful and stable academic journey.

Every child desires a smooth academic session without any interruption. One of the hindrances to a stable academic journey is consistent financial embarrassment by the school. This is usually caused by late payment of school fees by parents.

When a child is sent home for school fees, it affects the child psychologically more than the parent. Some school authorities also go as far as flogging the kids to retrieve their fees from their parents.

This causes

Social apathy amongst their mates, Lack of concentration in class, Poor academic stability, Low self-esteem, Inferiority complex Lack of zeal to study, Constant change of school.

Some children cry when they are sent home for fees and this makes them so sad. Some don’t return to school until their parents find their fees and by this, they miss out on a lot of things in school academically.

To ensure that your children do not go through all this psychological stress, you might want to try out these few things.

1. Find a school that fits your pocket choose their school wisely

Choose a school that fits your earnings. It is very important that you cut your coat according to your size. Sending your wards to expensive schools is not a problem. You need to make sure the fee is not more than your earnings. Do not live above your means.

With this you will be able to meet up with the payment of their fees on time and it will save your kids from financial embarrassment which can affect them psychologically. Don’t copy or be intimidated by others.

2. Set their fees as a priority

Setting your priorities right is very important. Make sure their fees are one of the most important fees you pay whenever you have cash with you. Procrastination on when to pay their fees will cause them financial embarrassment in school.

It is important that you are realistic in your plans as a parent as regards your children’s fees.

3. Pay their fees on time





It is advisable that you pay their fees during the break or the beginning of the term depending on your source of income. This is why you need to plan and save ahead as much as you can. You can start your savings for the next session as soon as you pay the first one. Paying their fees on time is the best way to stabilize them during the session.

4. Reach an agreement with the school authority.

You can reach a consensus with the school authority to leave your children out of the issue of school fees no matter what happens. They should rather impose a fine on you than embarrass your kids in front of their mates.

Sending your kids home won’t reduce the fees or make them cover up for the times they were not in class.

5. Set up a target savings account.

As mentioned earlier, setting up a target savings ahead of every new session to fend for your kid’s school fees is one of the best decisions you can make.

You can start saving even before your kids start going to school. Start saving early for your child’s education before or after birth.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE