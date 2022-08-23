Start preparing your kids for resumption now

Waking up early to prepare for school and coming back home in the afternoon or evening has been a routine for most kids for up to three months in the last term. The current summer break is a vacation for students from all academic activities in order to make them relax mentally.

However, it is also a time of rest for most parents from early morning duties but also a time of extra duties since they have the children with them for almost 24 hours for a whole month.

Parents are expected to bond with their kids, instill more values and lessons in them during this period.

Your wards will be moving to higher classes soon since schools will be resuming for a new session soon. It is important that you start to prepare now to avoid various unforeseen circumstances that might come up later.

You should have a back to school checklist for your kids ranging from their school fees, school wear, school bags and packs, stationeries, homework and assignments, and other necessary things like getting them to bed earlier towards the time of resumption. Preparing them mentally is also very important.

There are various reasons why you should make these arrangements ahead of resumption. This article will shed more light on this as you read through.

1. To avoid extra expenses due to the hike in prices

It has become the norm for prices of things to increase when there is high demand for those goods. A lot of parents believe the session just ended and they have enough time to rest before preparing for the new session. As true as this might sound, you would be surprised at how fast time ticks and you find the resumption day knocking at your door with little or no preparation.

This is a wakeup call for you to start your preparations now, no matter how little. This is because when it is time for resumption, vendors and traders will add to the prices of back to school materials due to high demand for it.

2. To avoid rushing at the last minute

Preparing early saves you from an unnecessary rush at the time of resumption. Getting your kids’ school shoes, bags, packs, clothes, and stationeries ahead helps you relax when they are about to resume for a new session. You won’t have to start running around the market with other parents to get your child’s school necessities.

3. For mental stability

Running errands to get your kids prepared for the new session can affect your mental health. Trying to sort out their fees, changing their schools (if there is a need for it), and getting them new shoes, books, and bags all at the same time will affect your mental health. Starting your preparation now will relieve you of the mental stress that comes with the rush.

4. It helps your kids have a stress-free academic session





The best way to make sure your kids have a stress-free academic session is to prepare them ahead of time as much as you can. Getting them to bed earlier, reducing their TV and gadget time and helping out with their assignments and projects keeps them settled before and after resumption.

