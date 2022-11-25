How to maintain white clothes

White clothes are essentials in every individual’s wardrobe. White clothing is a must-have for any student, working-class member, business owner, or employee in any type of organisation.

White clothing can be difficult to keep bright and spot-free as they seem to attract the worst stains and they tend to become yellowed or discoloured for many reasons, including excessive exposure to chlorine bleach, nicotine, chemical reactions from deodorant, etc.

Since white clothing is a must-have for everyone, it is therefore important for us to know how best to maintain this kind of clothing as many have experienced a hard time doing so.

Knowing how to wash white clothes and maintain them the right way will keep them looking brighter and cleaner.

Discussed in this article are tips that will help you maintain your white clothes henceforth.

1. Don’t wear your white clothes more than once before washing

I know you are very neat and careful when you are in your whites, and I also know that you only wore that white cloth for a few hours, but regardless of the time frame and how careful you are when in your whites, it is important, you don’t wear your whites more than once.

This is because whites are prone to discolouration as a result of sweat or any other substance they come into contact with.

So, to properly maintain your teeth, you should wash them after each use.

2. Separate Whites

To maintain your white clothes appropriately, it is important you learn to separate your whites.

You shouldn’t store your whites with other coloured clothes in your wardrobes, and when washing, try as much as possible to separate your whites from other clothing. This is in order to prevent colours from your other clothes from bleeding into your whites.

Also, know that there are different shades of whites, so if you are patient enough, you should try to separate your different shades of whites when washing and while storing them.

3. Soak your whites before washing





I always recommend for any kind of clothing apart from those that bleed, a soaking period of at least 15 minutes before washing. This is to help remove stains and relieve you of the stress of scrubbing for so long before your clothes get clean.

Even if you are using a washing machine, soak your whites in a bucket or a basin for at least 15 minutes before placing your whites into the washing machine.

In addition, while soaking your whites you can add a stain remover or bleach like Hypo or Jik to help remove stains before washing with your hands or using a washing machine.

4. Make use of a trusted dry cleaner

For the busy working class that makes use of dry cleaning services, it is important you ensure that you give your whites only to professional and trusted dry cleaning service.

And, if you wash your clothes yourself, there is nothing bad in giving your whites to a drying service so that they can help keep your clothes looking their best.

This is because professional dry cleaning services have the skills, know-how, and equipment needed to make sure your whites are kept white, and your colored clothing retains its original brightness.

5. Treat stains immediately they happen

To maintain your white clothes, you need to learn to remove stains as soon as they happen. Procrastinating with regards to getting rid of stains on your clothes will only damage your whites in the long run as it will take you more energy and resources to remove such stain.

Apply a stain treatment and wash the garment as soon as possible.

To treat stains on the go after a spill or splatter occurs, dab it with water or, if possible, flush it with cool running water. Wipes are also great in-the-moment stain removers, as is hand sanitizer because of its high concentration of alcohol.

6. Being mindful of the products you use

The various products we use on ourselves contribute to the less-than-white appearance of most of our white clothes.

Deodorants and antiperspirants, lotions, sunscreens, self-tanners, makeup, hair products, and other toiletries transfer onto white clothing while you wear them.

So, it is advisable that you allow products to dry completely on your body before wearing your white clothing. Doing this helps maintain your whites appropriately.

7. Dry in sunshine

The last tip in this article on how to maintain your white clothes is through sun drying.

To help maintain your whites and retain their colour, you should opt for sun drying rather than using other drying methods. This is because the sunshine has a powerful brightening ability.

So, your whites get whiter under the sun.

Your whites deserve that beautiful, shiny and bright appearance always. Follow the above tips and you can rest assured that your whites will last longer since they are rightly maintained.

