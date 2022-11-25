When to mind your business, especially in Lagos

Nowadays, it is just best we all mind our business especially if you live in commercial centres like Lagos. If you don’t mind your business, you can “collect oh.”

You are wondering what is the meaning of “collect” right? In this instance and according to Nigeria street slang (Lagos especially), “to collect “ means “to be beaten”.

In order to help you know situations you can get yourself into as a result of not minding your business that you will end up “collecting “ or experiencing other unfavourable treatment on the street or in your environment, check out scenarios or situations you should always mind your business.

1. When neighbours are fighting

I know blessed are the peacemakers right but when neighbours are fighting learn to mind your business.

If your opinion is not asked, just keep quiet and watch, or just go into your apartment.

If you decide to separate a fight and end up getting injured or beaten in the process; no one will pay for your treatment and neither will they share in your pain.

So, instead of interfering in neighbours’ fight, try pacifying the parties from a safe distance. And if they refuse to heed, just leave them when they get tired they will eventually stop.

2. When a friend is double/multi dating

This is often common among students and youths although some adults are also not exempted.

It can be difficult to mind your business in this scenario especially if someone you know is affected by your friend’s dating skills but regardless, it is best you mind your business.

With time, the one being played upon will discover, and if you’re challenged for not speaking, tell them you are minding your business.

3. When commuters and drivers/conductors are arguing or having a fight

Don’t even try to get yourself involved in this because some commuters and transporters are ticking bomb waiting to explode.





Maybe because I am a Lagosian and I have seen a whole lot transpired between commuters and transporters, so, I advise you don’t interfere.

Some go to the extent of exchanging punches and if one of those punches meet you especially if you are a lady, you will nurse the pain for weeks. LOL

So, just mind your business.

4. When someone beside you lies while on the phone

While at a friend’s place, a call came in on one of the ladies’ phones and immediately she picked up the call she started crying and telling all sorts of lies to the guy who called.

I was so shocked and after the call, the lady just went back to the movie she was seeing, I couldn’t stop laughing and I immediately registered it in my brain that some individuals are terrible liars and should not be trusted.

This is just a little out of the lies people tell while on the phone. The highest thing I do is to just laugh in my mind and if I am familiar with the person I laugh openly and mind my business.

I know you are the righteous guy or lady but still mind your business. Even though you are in Lagos and someone beside you says they are in Kano, just move because you don’t want to “collect “

5. When someone picks a pocket

For people who visit crowded areas like the marketplace, it is not uncommon to see pickpockets all around.

When you see a person pick another person’s pocket, it is wise for you to just mind your business.

If you think you want to help the person by telling them that their pocket has been picked, you might end up being in trouble and if the pickpocket is caught through your help, that area becomes unsafe for you because your face has been marked by the pickpocket and his cohort.

And whenever you show yourself there again, they come for you with full force.

Here is how to avoid falling prey to pickpockets

It isn’t bad to want to try to help others out in certain situations but oftentimes than not you can end up in trouble because of your good heart.

Especially in this country, it is important you learn how to mind your business. Don’t say I didn’t tell you.

