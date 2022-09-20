How to improve your spoken English

English is a universal language that every individual interested in reaching beyond their immediate environment and being the best at what they do must embrace.

Having a good mastery of this language not only improves your self-esteem and confidence but also gives you an edge over your contemporaries.

As a result of technological advancement in the world, the acquisition of the English language has become way easier than it was years ago.

Improving your spoken English should be at the core of your heart if you intend on being at the top of your game and career in the 21st century.

There are simple hacks that can help improve your spoken English in no small way and here are they.

1. Watch English movies

This sounds funny, right? But I bet you it’s one of the easiest ways of improving your spoken English. What you consistently give yourself especially visuals and audio have a way of sinking into your memory easily.

There are some of us that have watched some movies over time and we can say the lines of each cast word for word. This same habit can be helpful in improving your spoken English.

Instead of watching Telemundo, why not start watching series on Netflix? This might not exactly improve your debating skills or formal register, but it helps you to understand the English language better, get used to colloquial, conversational forms of English and implicitly get a feeling for the language.

Being exposed to a language for the length of a movie might help you to actually start thinking in English.

2. Have conversations in English

Instead of having conversations in your local dialect or pidgin, choose to make use of the English language. This doesn’t mean you should neglect your mother tongue. Rather it means taking cognizance of the need to improve your spoken English consciously.

As helpful as listening and reading tasks may be, you also need to use English interactively and practice your own speaking skills.

To help you imbibe the habit of having conversations in English, be around people who have a good mastery of the language and to who you must speak the language when you are with them.





If you don’t have people around, you can talk to yourself in the mirror or record yourself. Listening to the sound of your own voice might be a little bit awkward at first, but you will be able to hear mistakes of which you weren’t previously aware.

3. Listening to news broadcast in English language

For citizens of a country like Nigeria, British English and not American English is our official language. So, when listening to the news ensure the broadcasters are making use of British English.

BBC news for instance is a great choice if you want to improve your spoken English.

Doing this not only helps you get better at spoken English but it also helps expand your vocabulary and keep you up to date with current happenings.

Another advantage is that you will also become more comfortable with how words are spelt and the contexts in which they are used.

4. Read books and keep a notebook of new words

The number of words in the English language are in inexhaustible and no matter how knowledgeable you think you are in the language, you will always come across new words and expressions.

Making reading a part and parcel of you will help greatly in improving your spoken English. And as you read, have a book by your side where you can write out any new word you come across.

To get the most out of reading you should always have a pen and book with you that you can use in writing out new words and their meaning.

Every time you hear or see a word you’re not familiar with, note it down. Don’t only focus on the word itself, but search for synonyms and phrases in which it’s used.

Don’t just note these new words and their meaning in your notebook alone, also make use of them in your day-to-day conversations.

5. Practice, practice, practice

Practice is said to make perfection. No one in this part of the world, that has a good command of the English language was born with it. Their mastery in spoken English is as a result of practice, practice and practice.

Let’s face it, spoken English won’t just fall from heaven and straight into your brain. Even if your English is already quite good, don’t be complacent.

Be inquisitive about the language, ask questions from those who are proficient with the use of the language and I trust that with time you will see a remarkable improvement in your spoken English.

If you view the English language as a burden or you feel you have known enough, improving your spoken English will be a hard nut to crack. This is the reason it’s important you stay motivated and enjoy the process of improving your spoken English.

